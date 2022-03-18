Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Another Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Lawsuit In Georgia Federal Court

This lawsuit alleges that SharkNinja, the manufacturer of the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.
Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint alleging that SharkNinja, the manufacturer of the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers. The Complaint was filed on behalf of Ms. Kiah Randle, a resident of Georgia.
Ms. Randle's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on March 5, 2020. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Randle sustained severe thermal burns. According to the Complaint, the SharkNinja is marketed as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Randle alleges that the SharkNinja pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.
This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.
Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Lawsuits
To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.
SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
