Flagstone Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Tailored Services to Every Client

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagstone Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Flagstone Real Estate, a company devoted to providing thoughtful, carefully tailored real estate advice to Southern California clients, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Flagstone Real Estate was founded by Semsettin "Sam" Kilic, who has been helping clients sell their property for top dollar or find their dream home since 2007. In that time, he has established a sizable business, developed extensive links within the local community, and accumulated street-by-street knowledge of the region — from the Pacific coastline to the Mojave Desert.

Always focused on its clients' needs, the Flagstone Real Estate team brings a secure sense of calm to the often-stressful process of buying and selling real estate, ensuring the must-haves are met and the would-likes are considered. The result is precise advice perfectly tailored to the client.

Partnering with Side will ensure Flagstone Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Flagstone Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Flagstone Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"I'm extremely pleased to be partnering with Side," said Kilic. "My approach has long been one of honesty, integrity, and understanding, and with Side's resources, Flagstone will have access to the world-class technology and innovation we need to grow into the No. 1 real estate team in Southern California."

About Flagstone Real Estate

Flagstone Real Estate combines extensive knowledge with a straightforward and realistic approach to the industry. Not every house is suitable for every buyer, and the Flagstone team of professionals aims to get each person the property they need. With a sincere passion for creating social ties and delivering great experiences, Flagstone Real Estate ensures every client receives the care they deserve — and, ultimately, gets where they want to be. For more information, visit http://www.flagstoneca.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

Media Contact

Side, Side Marketing, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com

SOURCE Side