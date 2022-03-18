Cancer Biomarkers Market worth $28.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cancer Biomarkers Market by Type (Protein, Genetic), Cancer (Lung, Breast, Leukemia, Melanoma, Colorectal), Profiling Technology (Omics, Imaging, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics), Application (Diagnostics, R&D, Prognostics), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.7%.

The Growing preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers, Increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, increasing use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development and increasing R&D on cancer biomarkers are among the other factors. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The protein biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, by biomarker type segment, in 2020

Based on biomarkers type, the market is segmented into protein biomarkers, genetic biomarkers and other cancer biomarkers. The protein biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarker market, mainly due to rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers and increasing R&D on cancer biomarkers.

Lung cancer segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The cancer biomarker market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, leukemia, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, non-hodgkins lymphoma, kidney cancer and other cancer types based on cancer type. In 2020, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide and increasing use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development.

The omics technology accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, by profiling technology segment, in 2020

Based on profiling technology, the market has been segmented into omics technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassay, bioinformatics, and cytogenetics. In 2020, the omics technology segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarker market, mainly due to the increasing use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development and increasing R&D on cancer biomarkers.

The diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market, by application segment, in 2020

Based on application, the cancer biomarker market has been segmented into diagnostics, research & development, prognostics, risk assessment, and other applications. In 2020, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarker market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide and increasing use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development.

North America is the largest regional market for cancer biomarkers market

The global cancer biomarker market is segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for market in 2020. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers, increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, and increasing use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development.

The major players operating in this Cancer Biomarkers Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), ; Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck Millipore (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Centogene N.V. (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc.; (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Exact Sciences (US), R&D Systems, Inc. (US), BioVision, Inc. (US), Olink (Sweden), Asuragen, Inc. (US), Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC (US), Invivoscribe, Inc. (US), Seegene Technologies, Inc. (South Korea).

