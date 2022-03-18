Media Advisory - Walmart Canada to announce new fulfillment centre in Calgary area

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ -
What: Walmart Canada is hosting an official announcement for its new high-tech sortable fulfillment centre – a 430,000-square-foot facility in Rocky View County, Alberta, located just outside of Calgary, which is slated to open in September 2022.
The new sortable fulfillment centre is expected to serve as a delivery hub for millions of customer orders in Western Canada as the retailer invests for growth in Alberta. Customers will see better product availability and quicker service whether they choose to shop in-store or online at Walmart.ca.
The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs inside the facility, along with construction and engineering jobs in the Calgary area.
Who:
- Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito
- Elected government officials, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Alberta Minister Doug Schweitzer and Rocky View County Mayor Don Kochan
When: Monday, March 21, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. MT
Where: 10 Lowes Rd. (High Plains Industrial Park)
Dress code: Casual, appropriate footwear (outdoor event)
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
