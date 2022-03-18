COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, March 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 1,170 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 942,282*;
- 13 new deaths, for a total of 14,245 deaths;
- 1,021 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 13 compared to the previous day;
- 76 new entries,
- 89 new discharges;
- 45 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 5 compared to the previous day;
- 3 new entries,
- 8 new discharges;
- 15,461 samples conducted on March 16;
- 111,600 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 87,440 positive: 425 declared for yesterday, including 353 positive.
*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.
Vaccination
- 6,774 doses administered are added, that is 6,623 doses in the last 24 hours and 151 doses before March 17, for a total of 18,549,998 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 310,986 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,860,984 doses received by Quebecers.
To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Related links:
- Variant data, updated from Monday to Friday, available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect.
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/SanteServicesSociauxQuebec/.
- COVID-19 self-assessment tool
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.