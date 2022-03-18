Mercator Advisory Group Releases Payments Industry Research - The Rise of Digital Payments Emerging from COVID

BOSTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, 2022 North American PaymentsInsights, Canada: The Rise of Digital Payments Emerging from COVID, analyzes the impact of COVID within Canada on consumer payment preferences. The report reveals generational differences in the use of a range of payment forms including cash, cheques, cards, and digital payments.
The report is based on the North American PaymentsInsights survey, administered in 2021 to a nationally representative sample of 1,002 Canadian consumers, ages 18 years or older.
"Payment technology is creating rapid shifts in consumer payment preferences, with COVID acting as a direct change agent, resulting in declines in use of paper payments via cash or cheques. At the same time, we are seeing emerging technologies such as peer-to-peer payments making a large impact on the consumer payment market," says Amy Dunckelmann, VP, Research Operations at Mercator Advisory Group.
Highlights of the report, 2022 North American PaymentsInsights, Canada: The Rise of Digital Payments Emerging from COVID:
- Decline of Cheques and Cash
- Mobile/Digital Payments: Frequency and Use
- Trends for Three Major Mobile Wallets
- Payment App via Wearables
- Peer-to-Peer Payments
This report in slide form is 37 pages long. One of the exhibits in this report:
Members of Mercator Advisory Group's North American PaymentsInsights Primary Research Practice Service have access to this report as well as the upcoming research for the year ahead, presentations, analyst access and other membership benefits.
About Mercator Advisory Group
Mercator Advisory Group, part of the Escalent family, is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.
