Dr. Deepti Saini Earns 'Top Doc' Title for Ophthalmology Three Years In A Row

PHOENIX, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Deepti Saini, MD, of American Vision Partners affiliates, Southwestern Eye Center and Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center earned the honor of 'Top Doc' in Ophthalmology by Phoenix Magazine for the third year in a row.
Dr. Deepti Saini is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery. Saini also received the Top Doc honor in 2020 and 2021.
As a cataract surgeon at Southwestern Eye Center and Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Dr. Saini is compassionate and helps each patient understand their diagnosis and treatment options to provide the highest standard of care possible.
"It is such an honor to be selected by my peers for 'Top Doc' in Ophthalmology for the third year in a row. I am privileged that our local community of doctors entrust me with their patients and family members to perform cataract surgery and restore sight," said Saini.
Dr. Saini provides high-quality eye care and performs cataract surgeries for patients throughout Phoenix and Scottsdale.
About Southwestern Eye Center
Southwestern Eye Center was established in 1982 in Mesa, Arizona, by Dr. Lothaire Bluth. Over the last 40 years, the practice has grown and continues to offer world-class technology and patient-first values across Arizona and New Mexico. The experienced team of doctors at Southwestern Eye Center are specialized in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataracts, retinal disease, glaucoma, and oculoplastics. Together, the caring team of physicians and staff make sure that their focus is always on providing the highest-quality eye care for their patients and convenient service for their communities. For more information, please visit http://www.SWeye.com.
About Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center
The doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center are recognized leaders in providing state-of-the-art medical and surgical eye care in Arizona for more than 35 years. Doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center use the most advanced technologies and techniques to treat patients at all stages of life. Comprehensive eye health services are provided by nationally renowned specialists in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataract surgery, vision correction, cornea, retina, glaucoma, and oculoplastics. Patients can expect compassionate and convenient care from the doctors of any of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center clinics. For more information, please visit http://www.GoodEyes.com.
About American Vision Partners
American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, and Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.
Media Contact
Chris Bird, American Vision Partners, 6025987093, CBird@AmericanVisionPartners.com
SOURCE American Vision Partners
