BIKE.co Seeks Local Bike Shop Partners Across the United States

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online bike company BIKE.co is seeking local bike shop partnerships from bike shops small and large across all 50 states, covering more than 1,000 cities across the country. The company's bike shop partnership program aims to target local bike shops, providing a mutual benefit to both the local shop and BIKE.co directly.

The bike company is uniquely positioned to source niche leads for bike rental, sales and service clients thanks to its high profile domain name and expert team of SEO experts who are working to drive traffic to the website.

In addition, the launch of the BIKE.co website included the simultaneous release of some 1,100 state and city-specific landing pages, targeting the top 1,000 most populated cities across the United States. This unique approach to long tail marketing for local-based bike shops has proven itself effective for driving local leads for everything from custom bike builds to the need for bike rental deliveries.

"Since our launch just over six months ago, we have seen a dramatic uptick in leads and opportunities for bike rentals, sales and service on a local level from interested customers in various cities across the United States," says company owner Nate Nead. "In fact, we are seeing dozens of daily leads from clients and potential clients looking to engage a local bike shop for their mountain and road bike rental and service needs," he says. "This partnership initiative is borne as much out necessity as it is from opportunity."

BIKE.co partnerships are offered in several tiers, depending on the level of engagement the local bike shop wishes to have with clients and BIKE.co. The website offers Silver (free), Gold and Platinum partnerships, providing both exclusive and non-exclusive access to various local markets. Exclusivity for marketing, website co-branding, email and blog writing access is available for a nominal monthly fee and reasonable split of bike client revenues.

"Because our partnerships are structured with mutual benefit in mind at a compelling price point, we expect local bike shop partnership demand to be high, based on our initial market feedback." Nead, says. "With the revenue share, traffic and co-branding opportunities, we also anticipate BIKE.co partners will extract much more value than the cost to engage. We are in an exciting point in our growth and we hope to share that with successful shops across the country that we will soon refer to as 'BIKE.co Partners.'"

About BIKE.co

Founded in 2021, BIKE.co is a Bentonville, Arkansas (deemed the "Mountain Bike Capital of the World") based bike rental, sales and service company. Initially the company was founded with an aim to bring a mobile delivery and service offering to bike enthusiasts, but has expanded to include gear, apparel and is now working with multiple bike shops in various locales across the country. More information is available at https://bike.co/partners/



Media Contact

Nate Nead, BIKE.co, +1 (479) 323-2452, ride@bike.co

SOURCE BIKE.co