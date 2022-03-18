K-12 Blended E-learning Market: 16.83% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market to Grow by USD 19.59 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Blended E-learning Market Share is expected to increase by USD 19.59 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 17.52%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the K-12 Blended E-learning Market
K-12 Blended E-learning Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: Product (hardware, content, system, solutions, and others)
- Geographies: North America (US and Canada), APAC (China and Japan), Europe (UK), South America, and MEA
Vendor Insights-
The K-12 blended e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- D2L Corp.- The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions under the brand name of Brightspace, a learning management system that discovers innovative ways to engage students, creating exceptional experiences and outcomes.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.- The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions that creates more moments of a breakthrough by finding relevant content from free classroom resources to expert advice.
- Instructure Inc.- The company offers K-12 blended e-learning solutions under the brand name of Canvas, a learning management system that keeps teachers, students, and families connected, learning, and communicating from everywhere.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Regional Market Outlook
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for K-12 blended e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.
The high Internet penetration in the region and the heavy emphasis being given to e-learning and blended e-learning will facilitate the K-12 blended e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- K-12 Blended E-learning Market Driver:
- Need for cost-effective teaching models:
The blended e-learning approach provides a large amount of cost savings to the learners and the institutions. In countries like the US, the emergence of virtual schools is helping students manage learning costs, as content is significantly available in the digital form that can be regenerated. For institutions, apart from the upfront costs, the intangible benefits are high as faculty can automate administrative tasks and focus on personalized learning of students. The e-learning model is also beneficial for teachers and trainers as it enables them to reach out and deliver knowledge to a wider audience. The introduction of cloud-based LMS further reduces the cost of creating, managing, storing, and delivering the content to the learners. This reduces the dependency on large publishers and helps the faculty in creating and managing diversified and interactive content for the K-12 segment. The cost efficiencies that can be achieved by vendors and the growing number of affordable online courses that can be accessed by customers will further fuel the growth of the market.
- K-12 Blended E-learning Market Trend:
- Emergence of learning via mobile devices:
The increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablet devices across several educational institutions enables personalized and flexible learning. Mobile devices are used not just for content absorption but also for attending lectures, receiving alerts and updates, and other educational activities, resulting in their rising importance among all the stakeholders in the education industry. The increasing awareness about the uses of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, and the growing number of tech-savvy students have resulted in the mainstreaming of mobile devices in the education market. A blended e-learning approach consists of online and offline learning. In order to learn online, the students need to have access to the content via their mobile devices. Hence, mobile devices form a fundamental part of the blended e-learning process.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Online Higher Education Market in US by Subjects and Courses - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online higher education market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 33.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Online Data Science Training Programs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online data science training programs market share is expected to increase by USD 3.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 19.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.83
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- D2L Corp.
- Docebo Inc.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Instructure Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Promethean Ltd.
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Scholastic Inc.
- Stride Inc.
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.