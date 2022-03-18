Oilfield Casing Spools Market Size to Grow by USD 38.38 Mn | 44% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oilfield Casing Spools Market share is expected to increase by USD 38.38 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%.

The primary growth drivers for oilfield casing spools market is the increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations and rise in global demand for oil and gas," says a senior analyst for the Energy industry at Technavio.

One of the significant oilfield casing spools market trends that are projected to favorably impact the industry in the forecast period is the development of intelligent well-completion technology. However, the fluctuation in oil and gas prices will challenge the global oilfield casing spools market growth.

Oilfield Casing Spools Market Segment: Highlights for 2020

The oilfield casing spools market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.16%.

44% of the growth will originate from North America .

. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%.

The market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global oilfield casing spools market as a part of the global industrial machinery market within the global energy market.

Vendors Key Offerings

Baker Hughes: The company offers oilfield casing spools for deploying downhole instrumentation and monitoring systems with low risk and high reliability.

Deltacrp: The company offers oilfield casing spools such as C22, C22L, C29, C29L, C29IL casing head spools.

Hfpm-CN: The company offers oilfield casing spools such as C-22 casing spools, C-29 casing spools among others

Regional Analysis

During the projection period, North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America , the United States and Canada are the most important markets for oilfield casing spools. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe .

During the projection period, North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for oilfield casing spools. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe. The considerable increase in E and P of crude oil and gas resources is likely to prompt operations such as well drilling and completion, facilitating the expansion of the oilfield casing spools market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Notes:

The oilfield casing spools market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Apache Pressure Products, Baker Hughes Co., Delta Corp., Jiangsu HongFei Petroleum Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Jinshi Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Kingsa Industries ( USA ) Inc., MSP Drilex Inc., Parveen Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sakward Oilfield Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Sentry Wellhead Systems LLC, Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd., Sunrise Exports International, TechnipFMC Plc, Tiger Valve Co., UZTEL SA, Worldwide Oilfield Machine, Xian Tiptop Machinery Co. Ltd., Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd., and Yulin Machinery Corp.

The oilfield casing spools market is segmented Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East , Africa , and South America ).

, APAC, , , , and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Oilfield Casing Spools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 38.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.16 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apache Pressure Products, Baker Hughes Co., Delta Corp., Jiangsu HongFei Petroleum Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Jinshi Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Kingsa Industries (USA) Inc., MSP Drilex Inc., Parveen Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sakward Oilfield Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Sentry Wellhead Systems LLC, Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd., Sunrise Exports International, TechnipFMC Plc, Tiger Valve Co., UZTEL SA, Worldwide Oilfield Machine, Xian Tiptop Machinery Co. Ltd., Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd., and Yulin Machinery Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

