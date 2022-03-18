Aesculap, Inc. Launches New Sterile Container System

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. has launched its AESCULAP Aicon™ Sterile Container System. The new container has features that help streamline processes and reduce the possibility of wet sets. Aesculap will debut the new container at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical Conference and Expo, March 19-23, in New Orleans, LA.
"As the market leader in rigid sterilization containers, we're excited to add this innovative product to our portfolio," said Bob Sowinski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Delays in the OR can be costly. The AESCULAP Aicon Container helps reduce overall set reprocessing times and optimize processes in the SPD and the OR so that sets are ready when needed. This is one more way that we can help customers operate with greater precision."
The new AESCULAP Aicon Container offers 100% container and basket synchronization, up to 47 percent less dry time with the Enhanced Drying System (EDS) and up to a 200 percent increase in sterile aseptic area.1
Aesculap will also spotlight its SQ.line® Surgical Instruments with features including a 50 percent reduction in difficult to inspect areas, 21 percent less force needed and 70 percent more grip compared to competitors.1
Visitors can receive in-booth continuing education during the show conducted by Nestor Hernandez, CRCST, CHL, Director of Operation Sterile Processing at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL. This session, "Maintaining the Sterile Barrier in the Real World," will describe the importance of maintaining the sterile barrier, focusing on wrap and rigid sterilization containers and best practices for maintaining them.
For more information, visit www.aesculapusa.com/aicon or visit the Aesculap booth – #8731.
1 Data on file
About Aesculap, Inc.
Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for general surgery, neurosurgery and sterilization. We understand the daily challenges you face in meeting demanding OR schedules. Our experts are equipped with the specialized tools and methodology to help you Operate with Greater Precision. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.
SOURCE Aesculap, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.