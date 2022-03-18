VMD Wins Critical Department of State Cybersecurity Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp, a leading provider of cybersecurity, engineering, and critical infrastructure protection services to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced that it has been awarded a prime, five-year task under the CIOSP3 contract to provide the Department of State's Bureau of Information Resource Management with Information Technology Security Services (ITSS).

The DoS-ITSS work includes performing anti-virus, secure video, and other security support services for the State Department division whose mission is to create an interconnected, secure, and informed department. It focuses on the prioritized, secure, and innovative application of IT resources within DoS and drives the necessary and effective operational support and collaboration across the agency and its partners at home and abroad.

The win expands VMD's cybersecurity portfolio and its partner relationship with DoS. This is the second prime contract awarded to VMD by the DoS since 2020.

"We are thrilled to be able to support the State Department as it protects the information technology infrastructure that enables it to fulfill its mission," VMD Chief Executive Officer Deepti Malhotra said. "Our teams have the technical expertise, the understanding of the landscape, and the commitment to the mission necessary to continue to do exceptional work for our partners at the State Department. We're looking forward to getting this contract started."

