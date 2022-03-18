Your Emirates Culinary Guild and ANICAV are inviting you to an Online Legumes Recipe Competition - Top award is a food-lovers trip to Italy

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the campaign "Legumes from Europe" promoted by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries, and co-funded by the European Union, the competition is open to Professional and Amateur Chefs alike.

The stars of our recipes are delicious, nutritious, and convenient Canned Legumes From Europe!

To enter, submit a video of you preparing your recipe, which must feature at Canned Legumes from Europe as at least 50% of the recipe ingredients. Be sure to read and follow the Rules and you could win a Trip to Italy or one or more of the great prizes! Enter as often as you like for multiple chances of winning.

Rules:

a) Any professional chef or amateur cook may enter.

b) Show all the ingredients at the start of the video, highlighting the Canned Legumes From Europe you are using.

c) Include the recipe, ingredients, and method in English on the format supplied by organizers.

d) Video should be between 4 -7 minutes.

e) Prepare 1 portion of your recipe.

f) The dish can be a starter, meze, salad, main course, side dish, soup, sandwich, wrap or whatever delicious dish you choose!

g) Canned Legumes from Europe must be at least 50 % of the recipe: the main ingredient.

h) These include Chickpeas, Cannellini beans, Red kidney beans (also organic), Lentils, Green peas Canned Legumes from Europe may be purchased at quality supermarkets, specialty shops and online.

i) Video can be made by either mobile phone or DSLR camera.

j) Make sure there is sufficient lighting to enhance the finished video.

k) Film in landscape for YouTube Channel.

l) Music is not required, but if you use background music make sure the music is free to use.

Send your registration to: emiratesculinaryguild@gmail.com

Chosen videos will be posted on the Emirates Culinary Guild YouTube Channel; see how many likes and views you can get by promoting them with your colleagues and friends. Extra points will be awarded for the most viewed and liked videos.

By sending your videos and recipes you agree that the ECG and ANICAV and Partners reserve the right to use them freely.

Registration is open for one month, from 15th February 2022.

You may enter as many videos as you like.

Awards will be announced on May 15th, 2022.

We look forward to seeing your videos! Good luck!

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

