Music APIs are the Key to the B2B Streaming Revolution Says Former Googler

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feed Media Group (FMG), the leading business-to-business music platform, has brought on former Googler and veteran "no-code" software revolutionary Chris Schreiber as Head of Marketing. Schreiber's leadership at Google, Brandcast and Qwilr helped reshape legacy software markets, providing SMBs cost-effective access to enterprise-level services. Schreiber's experience accelerating adoption of new categories of SaaS is a perfect fit for FMG that saw over 200% growth in 2021 annual revenue and doubled customer growth year over year.

"There has been explosive growth in new digital consumer experiences, but B2B music licensing solutions have not kept pace. Feed Media Group's B2B music platform answers the market demand to make it easy, fast, and legal to license popular music," said Schreiber. "FMG's innovative technology solutions, including its music APIs and SDKs, continue to deliver on its vision of bringing the power of music to everyone."

API-driven growth:

Through its set of tools for developers, Feed Media Group is revolutionizing how businesses access and leverage vast libraries of legally-cleared popular music and integrate those hits into their digital experiences. The digital economy has experienced seismic growth in part due to APIs that make it easy for businesses to integrate essential features into their products, as Stripe did with payments and Twilio did for voice/text/chat. API-based disruptions provide businesses with 'plug and play' solutions and was a clear reason these service providers became unicorns on the way to going public. At FMG this same API approach is helping businesses easily leverage popular music, a sector that has long been shackled with vast legal licensing hurdles. The music API is also a win for rightsholders and artists because it blows open the doors for new revenue streams. Expertly curated soundtracks also help businesses gain and retain customers, backed by the ROI numbers to prove it.

FMG is re-imagining the B2B music category for the modern era:

FMG eliminates several costly and time consuming headaches for any business wanting to easily integrate popular music into their platforms. Licensing, streaming, and paying for hit music is a complex endeavor. For just one song, there are always multiple rightsholders. Finally, there is the technical and curatorial expertise necessary to make music seamless and powerful for a brand. A developer-friendly API provides the keys to the music kingdom, but you still need the right song played at the right time to the right individual. FMG's thoughtful and skilled curation team is indispensable in making sure that any brand is turning it's patrons on rather than off with the perfect soundtrack.

About: Feed Media Group is for businesses that need licensed popular music to create the most engaging customer experiences in their digital apps and physical spaces. Unlike navigating complex, time consuming negotiations with music labels and publishers, Feed Media Group's proprietary streaming platform and SDKs deliver pre-cleared music—compiled by the industry's best curators—complete with user analytics, payments to rightsholders, and legal indemnification for our customers. Feed.fm powers music for the world's leading brands including The Beachbody Company, American Eagle Outfitters, Mayo Clinic, Mirror, Nautilus and Tonal; and up-and-coming startups use Adaptr to create unique music-based experiences.

