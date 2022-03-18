Junior Achievement of Alaska Hosting First JA Inspire, Alaska's Virtual Career Fair Designed For Students, Open Until May 2022, through vFairs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Junior Achievement of Alaska is hosting the ongoing event, JA Inspire until the end of May 2022. This event marks Alaska's first virtual career fair designed specifically for students to explore career and education opportunities. It is free and open to any middle or high school students, parents or employers to join, and interested parties can email fteo@ja-alaska.org.

The virtual event offers middle and high school students the opportunity to gain insight into career clusters that interest them, find the connection between high school programming choices and careers, collect information about the education required to be successful in a job, and practice soft skills, all within an immersive and interactive virtual environment.

This event was developed with the consultation and advice from other JA chapters from across the United States. As such, best practices have been implemented in order to provide students and other participants the most valuable experience possible.

The event has already garnered excellent results since its opening in September 2021. This includes engagement and participation from 24 school districts throughout the state, and on average 9 out of 10 educators agree that the JA Inspire curriculum prepares students to get hired.

"JA Alaska is proud to offer this level of high-quality program for Alaska's students. We hope to be a solution for businesses who want to hire students for entry level positions, and to be a resource for students who are ready to take that step," said Flora Teo, JA Alaska representative.

"We are happy to be able to provide the technology where students discover what meaningful employment might mean to them in the future, and plan their education around around their goals," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.

To learn more about the event, or to register, please email fteo@ja-alaska.org.

About JA Alaska

Junior Achievement's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. The inspiration piece comes from community volunteers who not only deliver our lessons, but share their experience. In the process, these volunteers serve as role models helping to positively impact young people's perceptions about the importance of education, as well as critical life skills. Preparation involves our proven lessons that promote financial capability, work and career readiness, and business ownership.

About vFairs

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.



