Brazil Nuts Market to Witness 52% of the growth from Europe | Numerous Health Benefits Associated with the Consumption of Brazil Nuts to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazil nuts market potential growth difference will be USD 57.09 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period.

The numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of Brazil nuts, the convenience of consuming Brazil nuts, and strong distribution networks and omnichannel presence of Brazil nuts manufacturers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, potential source of allergens, stringent food safety regulations, and high production cost associated with Brazil nuts will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Brazil Nuts Market Segment Highlights

Product

Conventional Brazil Nuts

The conventional brazil nuts product segment will account for the largest brazil nuts market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The demand for conventional Brazil nuts is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits of consuming these nuts, which will support the market growth through this segment.

Organic Brazil Nuts

Geography

Europe

Europe emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the brazil nuts market in 2021. The segment will account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. 52% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for Brazil nuts in countries such as the UK, Germany , Italy , and France as consumers are shifting toward healthier foods will influence the market growth during the forecast period. UK, Germany , and Italy are the key markets for Brazil nuts in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Brazil Nuts Market Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio categorizes the global brazil nuts market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the Brazil nuts market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Our brazil nuts market report covers the following areas:

Brazil Nuts Market Vendor Landscape

The Brazil nuts market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The Brazil nuts market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. The increasing competition among manufacturers may lead to companies reducing their product prices, which will negatively affect the profit margins of vendors and the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the top Brazil nuts market players are:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Basse Nuts

Food to Live

Happilo International Pvt. Ltd.

Healthy Truth

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nut Cravings

Nuts.com Inc.

Nutshup

Royal Nut Co.

Select Harvests Ltd.

Sunfood

Terrasoul Superfoods

Urban Platter

Wildly Organic

Brazil Nuts Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist brazil nuts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the brazil nuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the brazil nuts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of brazil nuts market vendors

Brazil Nuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 57.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.91 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Basse Nuts, Food to Live, Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Healthy Truth, NOW Health Group Inc., Nut Cravings, Nuts.com Inc., Nutshup, Royal Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Sunfood, Terrasoul Superfoods, Urban Platter, and Wildly Organic Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional Brazil nuts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional Brazil nuts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional Brazil nuts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional Brazil nuts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional Brazil nuts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic Brazil nuts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic Brazil nuts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic Brazil nuts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic Brazil nuts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic Brazil nuts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 89: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Basse Nuts

Exhibit 94: Basse Nuts - Overview



Exhibit 95: Basse Nuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Basse Nuts - Key offerings

10.5 Food to Live

Exhibit 97: Food to Live - Overview



Exhibit 98: Food to Live - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Food to Live - Key offerings

10.6 Happilo International Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Healthy Truth

Exhibit 103: Healthy Truth - Overview



Exhibit 104: Healthy Truth - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Healthy Truth - Key offerings

10.8 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 106: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Nut Cravings

Exhibit 109: Nut Cravings - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nut Cravings - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Nut Cravings - Key offerings

10.10 Select Harvests Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Select Harvests Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Select Harvests Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Select Harvests Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Select Harvests Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sunfood

Exhibit 116: Sunfood - Overview



Exhibit 117: Sunfood - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Sunfood - Key offerings

10.12 Terrasoul Superfoods

Exhibit 119: Terrasoul Superfoods - Overview



Exhibit 120: Terrasoul Superfoods - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Terrasoul Superfoods - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

