Liposuction Can Produce Great Outcomes for People Like Amy Schumer but VASER Liposculpting is the Gold Standard in Fat Removal, says Dr. Steven J. Varkony

A February 15 article in The Sun reports on comedian Amy Schumer's recent online celebrations of success in both her personal and career life. Along with other good news for one of this year's Academy Awards cohosts, the article discusses how the 40-year-old mom's pride in her appearance after liposuction and other procedures has increased -- giving her the confidence to pose in more revealing circumstances, including while wearing a swimsuit and while reclining in a bathtub.

VASER, an acronym for "Vibration Amplification of Sound Energy at Resonance," employs ultrasound technology to breakup fat cell attachments before removing them. Dr. Varkony says that what sets VASER apart from other techniques is that, in addition to removing fat in deep tissue, the ultrasound technology allows for the removal of unwanted fat that exists in such previously inaccessible areas as between skin layers and around muscles. The result, says, Dr. Varkony, is greater muscle definition than is possible with standard liposuction techniques. He adds that it is often possible to reveal abdominal six-packs that had previously been covered by stubborn abdominal fat.

Dr. Varkony adds that VASER also offers superior skin retraction (tightening) after recovery from the procedure. Moreover, the minimally invasive procedure boasts important safety benefits, including reduced blood loss during surgery, says the plastic surgeon. He notes that, as with all fat removal procedures, it's important to know that VASER liposculpting is not a form of weight loss. Patients are typically healthy people at or close to their target weight who have found that their efforts at removing excess fat have stalled in certain areas of their body.

The plastic surgeon employs VASER liposculpting in such frequent trouble spots as the neck, arms, abdomen, waist, hips, inner thighs, outer thighs, inner knees, bra roll, and mid-back. The good news, says Dr. Varkony, is that the outcomes last indefinitely when patients maintain their weight.

Dr. Varkony says that VASER ultrasound liposculpting is also used when doing lipo 360 as part of his widely acclaimed Brazilian butt lifts.

