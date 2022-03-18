CPG Manufacturer Global Widget Achieves Organic Certification for Gummy Manufacturing

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer packaged goods manufacturer Global Widget announces the acquisition of its organic certification following a comprehensive audit at its gummy manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida. The certification, issued by California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), allows Global Widget to manufacture and distribute USDA organic gummies across its in-house brands and private label brands in partnership with big box and other retail customers through its contract manufacturing division.
"Our entire team, and especially our quality and compliance team, worked extremely hard to achieve this certification," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "Our organic certification gives us the manufacturing capacity to answer demand from our contract manufacturing partners and continue to offer a wide selection of premium gummies to our customers."
Global Widget's organic gummy line is located at its recently renovated 50,000-square-foot gummy manufacturing facility, which also includes:
- Warehouse space for the storage of organic raw materials and ingredients
- An organic compound lab
- An organic conditioning room for finished products
- Organic packaging lines
With its recent expansion of its manufacturing facilities, Global Widget now has the capacity to manufacture more than five million gummies weekly.
"Across a number of retail channels, gummies continue to be a top-selling delivery method," said Collins. "We pride ourselves on doing everything in-house, from formulation, manufacturing and distribution to compliance, sales and marketing. Everything is under one roof, and that's one of our biggest assets as we look to grow and explore new opportunities, formulas and trends that are emerging in the market."
To learn more about Global Widget's contract manufacturing division and gummy manufacturing capacity, visit www.gwgummies.com.
About Us
Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind Hemp and health and wellness brands Hemp Bombs®, Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition™. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 350 employees, Global Widget is home to two of the nation's largest Hemp brands and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.
Media Contact:
Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager
813.497.5752 | mediarelations@globalwidget.com
SOURCE Global Widget
