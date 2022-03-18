EllisDon Raises $250,000 for the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - EllisDon has donated $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal after matching funds raised by the company's employees.
"The situation in Ukraine is urgent and we hope this collective donation to the Canadian Red Cross, achieved through the generous people of EllisDon can help alleviate the grievous suffering the people of the country are facing," said Geoff Smith, President and CEO, EllisDon. "It is impossible to fathom what they are experiencing, and this is one way we've committed to show our support. We can only hope this unjust invasion ends quickly."
Funds raised by the Canadian Red Cross will allow the organization to respond to the heightened tensions in Ukraine. The support could include preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resilience, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including supporting populations displaced.
If you would like to learn more or make a donation, click here: https://donate.redcross.ca/page/100227/donate/1?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=%28EN%29+Emergencies+-+Ukraine+Humanitarian+Crisis+Appeal&gclid=CjwKCAiAvaGRBhBlEiwAiY-yMAC5vgLmebvZQp1ZodU7vQSBj12Xp6E_gQ0v_7uXXjuY54rfxV7XIRoCopwQAvD_BwE
EllisDon, an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year construction services company that has grown exponentially beyond its modest origins in London, Ontario. With over 5,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. EllisDon has positioned itself as a 'Cradle To Grave' Services Provider with guaranteed performance outcomes through its Capital Services, Facilities Management, and Sustainable Buildings Divisions. EllisDon is determined to lead the coming disruption in the construction sector, having recently created pioneering initiatives in Energy Management, Smart Buildings Software and Data Analytics.
For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.
