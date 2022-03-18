THE FRESH MARKET JOINS TOGETHER WITH WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN TO PROVIDE FRESH MEALS TO UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

Fresh food specialty retailer launches fundraiser for Ukrainian humanitarian food relief

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market launched a four-week fundraising campaign where 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen (WCK) a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines to provide meals to people impacted by humanitarian, natural, and community crises. WCK is currently providing meals to those fleeing their homes in the Ukraine. WKC has served more than one million meals to Ukrainian refugees as part of its #ChefsForUkraine relief efforts. Guests of The Fresh Market can round up their total at the register or help support the people of the Ukraine by purchasing a 5-stem pack of sunflowers, the national flower of the Ukraine, or a special bouquet featuring the vibrant blue and yellow of the country's flag.

"We are profoundly moved by the efforts being made by World Central Kitchen and the volunteer chefs who are providing a warm meal and food stability to the Ukrainian people who are fleeing their homes and homeland," states Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "We understand the importance of fresh food and the comfort of a warm meal and welcome the guests of The Fresh Market to join us in these fundraising efforts to help provide food to those in need."

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, WCK's Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the frontlines with the urgency of now to start cooking and provide meals to people in need. Deploying its model of quick action, leveraging local resources, adapting in real time, and by partnering with organizations on the ground, WCK provides freshly made, nutritious meals quickly and effectively. Currently its #ChefsforUkraine effort has expanded its distribution to serve refugees in five countries.

The Fresh Market's fundraiser will run through April 12. The special bouquets can be found in the floral department of each store throughout the duration of the fundraiser.

