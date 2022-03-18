March Madness Limited - Save 40% off on Digiarty Best Video Tools + Free Gift w/Any Order

CHENGDU, China, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's March Madness time. To spice up this year's March Madness tournament a little more, Digiarty Software today unveiled its first-ever March Madness-themed campaign, running from today to the end of March. Hoops enthusiasts who participate in the campaign can save 40% off on the company's flagship video tools, with one lucky draw chance for each order to win a bonus gift, such as Bose Sport Earbuds, Wilson Basketball, and more.
FREE gift with any order! Limited time only! Make a purchase of the industry-leading video tools at https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm and bring home free prizes.
Each year during March Madness, college basketball fans and million alike get swept up in a fever pitch of sleeper picks, upset predictions, bracket analysis. Building a bracket is hard, and watching the favorite team lose on a buzzer beater hurts deeply. Win or lose, Digiarty has fans' back all tournament long with great deals and prizes.
Save 40% off Digiarty Popular Products:
Two of Digiarty's best-selling products, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum are now 40% off at $29.95, slashed from previously $39.95 and $49.95 respectively. Here are their highlights:
- WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe – a 4K/HD video converter that will convert among MKV, MOV, AVI, MP4, and 370+ codecs. It supports the latest codecs such as HEVC, ProRes, VP9, AV1, etc. at 4K, 60FPS, HDR. Compress large files to 90% smaller without quality loss. Fast GPU-accelerated speed.
- WinX DVD Ripper Platinum - a DVD ripper that can convert region-locked discs, encrypted titles, homemade, and tough DVDs to MP4, AVI, WMV, MPEG-4, MOV, 350+ profiles. One click only to rip discs to different screens like PCs, phones, tablets, game consoles, etc. The built-in Intel QSV and Nvidia NVENC/CUDA GPU acceleration convert any DVDs within minutes.
Free Prizes:
Every 50 orders will be a new round of prize drawings, in which Bose Sport Earbuds, Wilson Basketball, Gatorade sports bottle, and free license of Digiarty's iPhone manager will be awarded randomly. One order = one entry = one 100% chance of winning. To be specific:
- Grand Prize x1: Bose Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds ($159.00 value)
- Second Prize x5: Wilson Basketball ($69.95 value)
- Third Prize x10: Gatorade Sports Bottle ($13.2 value)
- Fourth Prize x34: 1-year license of WinX MediaTrans, an easy-to-use iPhone manager that can effortlessly transfer movies, music, photos, ringtones, iBooks/ebooks, and other data between iOS and the computer without erasing the existing data.
For offer details, rules, prizes, odds, & full information, visit https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm
About Digiarty Software Inc.
With more than 16 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has been specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, iPhone management, and more, and engaged with over 180,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world.
Media Contact
SARAH WANG, Digiarty Software, Inc., +86-28-85134884, business@winxdvd.com
SOURCE Digiarty Software, Inc.
