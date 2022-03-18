Bernie Moreno Tapped As Ohio State Chair for U.S. Term Limits

WESTLAKE, Ohio, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Term Limits announces that Ohio businessman, Bernie Moreno has agreed to be the Ohio State Chair for U.S. Term Limits. Moreno brings a depth of both private and public service to this role. He has seen first-hand the need for term limits at the federal level and will work tirelessly in his role as Ohio State Chair to see that Ohio adopts a resolution for term limits.

"I am very honored to be serving as the Ohio State Chair for U.S. Term Limits," said Bernie Moreno. "Now more than ever before, the need for term limits is crystal clear. Polls show that the one issue all Ohioans regardless of political affiliation are united about is the need for congressional term limits.

"Serving in Congress has become for many, a lucrative lifelong job rather than a public service," concluded Moreno. "Term limits will help end career politicians and make Congress work better for all Americans."

"We are honored to have Bernie leading our efforts in Ohio to pass term limits on Congress," said Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits. "Under his guidance, I am confident we will get our term limits resolution passed in Ohio."

Bernie Moreno encapsulates the American Dream. Starting his career as an intern at General Motors in 1987. Less than 20 years later, Bernie was offered the opportunity to purchase the most underperforming Mercedes-Benz dealership in the country. Bernie sold everything he owned, borrowed the college tuition for his nieces & nephews from his sister, and his mother mortgaged her house. Bernie purchased that dealership and in the first year, turned it around. Over 10 years, the Bernie Moreno Companies expanded to 15 buildings, 30 brands, four states, and hired nearly one thousand Ohioans making it one of the nation's largest and most successful. Then, Moreno sold most of his car dealerships in 2019. That year, he launched a technology start-up called Ownum, with the mission to digitize paper processes like car titles, in turn improving government efficiency.

Bernie Moreno currently serves on the Foundation Board of Cuyahoga County Community College. Previously, he served as the Chairman of Board at Cleveland State University, board member of MetroHealth, Lake Ridge Academy, and other meaningful organizations in Ohio. He is focused on institutions and individuals that inspire hard work, risk taking, helping the community. All staples of the American Dream.

He has been married to his wife Bridget for 32 years. Together they have four children and one grandchild.

U.S. Term Limits is the largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits at all levels of government, particularly on the U.S. Congress. Find out more at termlimits.org.

Media Contact: David Johnson, Strategic Vision PR Group

Ph: (404) 380-1079

Email: 332179@email4pr.com

SOURCE U.S. Term Limits