Rankings Rebrands Agency and Launches New Website

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rankings, the SEO agency of choice for personal injury law firms, has grown and dominated the legal marketing industry for nearly ten years. To celebrate this decade of growth, Rankings has rebranded with a new logo, brand, message and a newly renovated website.

Founded in 2013, Rankings helps hyper-competitive personal injury attorneys dominate the first page of Google, establishing their firm as the leader in their metro area and beyond.

To achieve this goal, Rankings specializes in search engine optimization, only works with personal injury law firms with aggressive growth targets, and focuses on proof over promises.

CEO and Founder of Rankings, Chris Dreyer, believes the new branding and website are a better reflection of what Rankings has become as a company.

"I started Rankings in 2013 with the intention of becoming the preeminent marketing agency for personal injury lawyers, and our new logo, website and overall aesthetic really exemplify that," said Dreyer. "Personal injury law is the most competitive industry there is. Our clients and our agency both want to be number one, so we needed our brand to reflect that mindset, and we've done just that."

With the motivation from other luxury brands, the logo touches on mythology by featuring a manticore-inspired symbol atop a bold and modern typeface.

"The purpose of the new logo was to showcase that we are the agency to work with to crush the competition," says Steven Willi, President of Rankings. "In mythology, the manticore was said to be seen as the apex predator, and that's how we want our clients to feel when they work with us—as the dominant force in their market."

Rankings' new website focuses on their successes with various clients over its nearly 10-year history, showcases its "proof, not promises" focus, and highlights the agency's achievements and recognitions. The new website highlights both of Rankings' podcasts, Personal Injury Mastermind and the newly launched LawHer, giving each podcast a larger presence than they had before.

Additionally, the new site puts a significant spotlight on the company's SEO for Lawyers guide, as well as their numerous data studies they've launched throughout the years. Both resources are now more easily accessible to site visitors.

The agency has been named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years, recognized as a top B2B service provider by Clutch, and was named a National Excellence Winner by UpCity. Rankings has had success ranking clients in the top 1-3 results in the most competitive metro areas, including San Diego, Houston, Philadelphia and Chicago, as well as entire states and even nationwide, for some of the most competitive keywords.

"We use a scientific approach to get our incredible roster of clients serious ROI, and have an unrelenting conviction to be the best," said Dreyer. "This new branding and website really hones in on that concept, by displaying those results in a more polished manner than before."

