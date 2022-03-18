QuickLogic to Exhibit at GOMACTech 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation QUIK, a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the GOMACTech 22 at the Hyatt Regency Miami, in Miami, FL.
Visit QuickLogic's booth and learn how their radiation-hardened eFPGA IP cores use the company's proven Australis eFPGA IP generation flow to provide customizable eFPGA IP optimized for space and other applications requiring various levels of radiation tolerance / hardness. This technology can be embedded as an IP core in ASIC and SoC devices or implemented as a custom rad-hard FPGA for nearly any mission critical and/or ruggedized application.
Exhibit Dates and Times:
Tuesday, March 22: 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Booth:
908
Register:
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation QUIK is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.
QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.
SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation
