MODAMODA Shampoo selling 7 bottles per minute at Amazon, now opens its own brand mall in the US

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MODAMODA, a bio-cosmetics company (President Ayden Bae) announced the official launch of its online brand mall (www.trymodamoda.com) at 9 am on March 21st, EST.
Last week MODAMODA confirmed the opening of its brand shop in five major retailers in the US. In celebration of the sales of 3 million bottles in the US, the company has launched its online brand mall to spur on product promotion and brand marketing.
MODAMODA was the first in the world to apply the natural polyphenol browning in apples and bananas to shampoos and created a stir in the functional shampoo and hair-dye markets both in Korea and abroad. In June last year, MODAMODA entered the US market and started selling through major retailers such as Amazon AMZN and H Mart.
At the Amazon launch, stocks sold out on the first day. In October last year, the company introduced a special edition shampoo celebrating Korea's 'Hangeul Day', and 5000 sets were snapped up in just 12 hours.
Ayden Bae, CEO of MODAMODA, stated, "The US is the world's largest hair-care market with 15 billion dollars. It is also steadily growing at the rate of 6% a year. Encouraged by the positive response of US consumers, MODAMODA set a sales target for this year of USD 240 million (or KRW 300 billion) and are actively expanding both online and offline retailing networks." He added that MODAMODA is "actively seeking to expand their overseas markets by building a factory in the US and may even relocate their head office."
In celebration of its online store launch, MODAMODA is planning a variety of promotions such as free delivery service and special discount offers for regular subscription customers.
SOURCE MODAMODA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.