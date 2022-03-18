MODAMODA Shampoo selling 7 bottles per minute at Amazon, now opens its own brand mall in the US

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MODAMODA, a bio-cosmetics company (President Ayden Bae) announced the official launch of its online brand mall (www.trymodamoda.com) at 9 am on March 21st, EST.

Last week MODAMODA confirmed the opening of its brand shop in five major retailers in the US. In celebration of the sales of 3 million bottles in the US, the company has launched its online brand mall to spur on product promotion and brand marketing.

MODAMODA was the first in the world to apply the natural polyphenol browning in apples and bananas to shampoos and created a stir in the functional shampoo and hair-dye markets both in Korea and abroad. In June last year, MODAMODA entered the US market and started selling through major retailers such as Amazon AMZN and H Mart.

At the Amazon launch, stocks sold out on the first day. In October last year, the company introduced a special edition shampoo celebrating Korea's 'Hangeul Day', and 5000 sets were snapped up in just 12 hours.

Ayden Bae, CEO of MODAMODA, stated, "The US is the world's largest hair-care market with 15 billion dollars. It is also steadily growing at the rate of 6% a year. Encouraged by the positive response of US consumers, MODAMODA set a sales target for this year of USD 240 million (or KRW 300 billion) and are actively expanding both online and offline retailing networks." He added that MODAMODA is "actively seeking to expand their overseas markets by building a factory in the US and may even relocate their head office."

In celebration of its online store launch, MODAMODA is planning a variety of promotions such as free delivery service and special discount offers for regular subscription customers.

