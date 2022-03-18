/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - BRP TO PRESENT ITS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022/

VALCOURT, QC, March 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BRP Inc. DOO DOOO will hold its fourth quarter FY22 financial results conference call on Friday, March 25, 2022.
José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the fourth quarter of FY22 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EDT).
Fourth Quarter FY22 Results
The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Friday, March 25, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).
For investors and analysts:
Telephone: 1 (888) 440-2167 (toll-free in North America)
Event code: 2279047
Click here for international dial-in numbers
Webcast: Click here to access the webcast
Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.
About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE BRP Inc.
