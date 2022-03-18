Junior Achievement of Eastern North Carolina Partners with vFairs to Host JA Inspire, A Virtual Career Fair Designed For Middle and High School Students

RALEIGH, N.C., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Junior Achievement of Eastern North Carolina is hosting their first ever JA Inspire program until May 31, 2022. This virtual career fair is being hosted through the vFairs platform, and has been designed specifically for students in middle and high school to explore career and education opportunities. It is a free Junior Achievement program and is open to students in Eastern NC.

This powerful program offers middle and high school students the opportunity to gain insight into career clusters that interest them, find the connection between high school programming choices and careers, collect information about the education required to be successful in a job, and practice soft skills, all within an immersive and interactive virtual environment. Students and parents can access the portal at any time to browse exhibit booths and webinars, or download career information to reference in the future.

The event has already garnered excellent results. Over 15,000 students have registered to attend the event, which features 45 virtual booths showcasing businesses, career clusters and over 100 virtual career presentations/webinars.

Bebee Lee, President JA of Eastern NC said, "We are thrilled to bring JA Inspire to middle and high school students in Eastern NC. Our JA Inspire curriculum helps youth to explore options for their future."

"We are happy to be able to provide the technology where students in Eastern North Carolina can discover what meaningful employment might mean to them in the future, and plan their education around around their goals," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.

To learn more about the JA Inspire program or to register your students, please contact the JA of Eastern North Carolina office at 919.821.2100.

About JA of Eastern North Carolina

The mission of Junior Achievement (JA) is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy and empower them to own their economic success. JA's proven programs use hands-on experiences and volunteer role models that provide students with critically important curriculum centered around three major pillars: workforce readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. These real-life relevant programs provide positive reinforcement of career aspirations so that young people not only understand their opportunities in life but can also take advantage of those opportunities. To learn more about Junior Achievement of Eastern North Carolina, please visit our website http://www.juniorachievementnc.com or call 919.821.2100.

About vFairs

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.

