Benzinga Unveils March Madness Competition For Stocks

DETROIT, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a media network and data platform, announced a "Bulls vs Bears" March Madness competition in partnership with popular investing platform Public.com. Fans will be able to vote on different stocks, including Tesla, Apple, Google and many more. In early April, one stock will emerge from the competition as the favorite among retail investors.
Like the real March Madness Tournament, all 64 entries are seeded 1-16. For example, Tesla is a #1 seed facing #16 seed Hyzon Motors in the first round. To participate, visit the bracket challenge here.
Voting for the first round has started, each round has different dates to vote.
- Round 1: March 15 - 18
- Round 2: March 19 - 22
- Round 3: March 23 - 26
- Quarter Finals: March 27 - 30
- Semi Finals: March 31 - April 3str
- Championship: April 4 - 8
Vote Bear or Bull on each stock before time runs out. The most bullish stock for each seed at the end of the round advances to the next. Winners will be announced on April 11th. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for updates.
Context: Founded in 2010 by CEO Jason Raznick, Benzinga, one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, democratizes information.
In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga delivers directly to users, through its own platform, among those provided by big-name institutions, brokerages, and news outlets, high-quality, low-cost, timely content.
Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.
In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.
Why It Matters: Benzinga is committed to initiating disruptive trends and providing its users and event attendees a leg up.
"This is a great way to promote a friendly competition among stocks and give our users a chance to vote on their favorite assets," Luke Jacobi, Benzinga, said. "Just like basketball teams, certain stocks have die-hard fans. That's why we thought there was no better way to give those fans a voice than with an interactive bracket like this one."
SOURCE Benzinga
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
