Anthill, A Text Messaging-Based Platform Supporting Deskless Workers, Announces Win at 2022 SXSW Pitch Event

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthill, a text messaging-based platform supporting deskless workers, has been named the 2022 winner of the Future of Work category at the 14th annual South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas. One of just 9 category winners, and 45 finalists to present the most innovative tech from around the world, Anthill made its pitch on March 12 to a live audience which included a panel of expert judges.

"It was an amazing experience to represent and win in our category at SXSW," said Muriel Clauson, Co-founder and CEO of Anthill. "It was an honor to present our tech among the world's best innovators. Hearing their pitches was inspiring and will only encourage us to continue to challenge how we develop tech for deskless workers."

According to SXSW Pitch event producer Chris Valentine, Anthill represents one of the 50% of company startups in the tech sector this year with at least one female founder. The Anthill SXSW pitch team included Clauson, CTO Young-Jae Kim, and Marketing & People Ops Leader Jennifer Harris-Kroll.

"We started this company for the 2.5 billion workers who lack access to employer support because they don't work at computers," said Clauson. "It was exciting to see the judges and audience resonating with the importance of building for this population."

Anthill co-founders Clauson and Kim met while pursuing their Ph.D.s in industrial-organizational psychology. They both had experience helping large companies strategize for the future of work. A common complaint among these companies was that the employees couldn't fully engage with or develop their deskless employees. These employees are vital to many organizations, but employers often struggle with capturing the sentiments of these employees or training them for new tasks. As a result, employers can often see high turnover among these roles. For that reason, in addition to Anthill's two-way texting platform, the company offers product lines to grow and retain employees.

Anthill builds employee experience solutions for the 80% of global employees that don't sit at a desk. These employees typically do not have a company email address or computer and are unable to communicate with their organization or take advantage of many HR programs. Anthill allows them to do that via SMS-texting. Simple to use, Anthill's technology allows organizations to increase usage of systems they already have, create Voice of the Employee programs and become proactive in their retention and succession strategies. To learn more, please visit http://www.anthill.co.

