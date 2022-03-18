AprilAire Partners with Two Healthy Living Influencers to Amplify the Message that AprilAire is Healthy Living

MADISON, Wis., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade healthy indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions for the home, has partnered with two influencers in the home design, renovation, décor, and self-care space, dubbing them AprilAire Healthy Air Ambassadors and amplifying its message that AprilAire is healthy living. AprilAire installed its signature IAQ solution, the AprilAire Healthy Air System™, in the homes of Tamara Day, host of the Magnolia Network and HGTV show "Bargain Mansions," and of Kelly Hartley, of Hartley Home, tailoring the system for each individual home's needs with regard to fresh air ventilation, air filtration, and humidity control as well as for the climates in which they each live.

Tamara Day, who lives in Kansas and, in addition to her work with Magnolia Network and HGTV, is a home design and renovation expert also concerned with self-care and family life, as a mom of four. AprilAire's professional partner in her area, Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling, installed an AprilAire Healthy Air System™ tailored to Tamara's home and the needs of her family. Through a series of content and posts on her Instagram page and other social media properties, Tamara will share her family's journey to healthier indoor air with AprilAire. See a video of Tamara's install here.

Kelly Hartley, who lives in Florida, is also an AprilAire Healthy Air Ambassador. As the lead Instagram influencer of Hartley Home, Kelly focuses on home décor and styling, often with a DIY home improvement component and, as a mom of two girls, is committed to healthy indoor air for her family. The AprilAire professional partner who installed Kelly's AprilAire Healthy Air System™ is Coastal Cooling, Inc. Kelly will blog and post about her family's experience with their system installed in her humid Florida locale.

"We couldn't be happier to partner with influencers like Tamara and Kelly and tap them to be AprilAire Healthy Air Ambassadors," said David Carlson, AprilAire's Director of Marketing. "By installing our AprilAire Healthy Air System™ in their homes, these two influential home and healthy living experts have the opportunity to incorporate Healthy Air into family life at the most personal level. This will allow them to speak with authentic voices out of personal experience. We're absolutely thrilled to bring them on board in this creative partnership."

AprilAire's flagship whole-home solution is for all types of homes and all types of HVAC systems in all climates and regions. The AprilAire Healthy Air System™ can be installed on existing HVAC systems and features automated, touchless, and programmable controls. The smart, all-in-one solution introduces healthy, fresh air, helping to remove airborne dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses, and reduce asthma triggers while simultaneously maintaining the humidity level that helps prevent the proliferation of viruses.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System™ and learn about other solutions, visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

