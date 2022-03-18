Singlecomm Unveils New Product Features at Call & Contact Center Expo in Las Vegas

As VIP Sponsor, SingleComm Celebrates the Magic of Customer Engagement

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SingleComm, the most powerful, affordable CCaaS solution available, was in Las Vegas this week to introduce new features within its industry-leading, SinglePane contact center platform. As VIP sponsor of the annual Call & Contact Center Expo, SingleComm shared "The Magic of Customer Engagement" with a keynote presentation from Michael Puccinelli, CEO and founder of SingleComm, and Michael Loeb, investor, serial entrepreneur, and CEO of Loeb.nyc.

In addition to demonstrating and highlighting their new product features, SingleComm entertained Expo attendees in its VIP lounge with performances by a nationally renowned magician and one-on-one conversations with Puccinelli and Loeb.

"It's refreshing to once again engage directly with leaders of the contact center industry. We're all here to work, but it's clear that everyone is having lots of fun being back together," Puccinelli said. "I am confident the magic of engagement we've felt this week will carry over to call center reps who, once equipped with SingleComm's latest tools, will see their performance increase along with the satisfaction of their customers."

At the Expo, SingleComm unveiled a number of new features within its advanced technology offerings. Designed to supercharge the agent/customer experience, SingleComm's new features include the following:

SingleComm App Store – With a comprehensive offering of tools all in one location, the SingleComm App Store offers contact centers and their agents drag-and-drop solutions with no coding required. These integrations live within a unified dashboard, are brought directly into the workflow and require no IT or developer support. The tools available in this new store greatly increase speed to market and improve customer engagement all within SingleComm's SinglePane.

Enhanced Omnichannel – Native to SingleComm, this enhanced omnichannel solution provides agents with a unified inbox for multiple channels. With only one data layer required, confusion is limited and representatives are equipped to deliver messaging to customers quickly and cleanly. Reporting is also greatly improved, with cross-channel agent performance tracked in real time.

IVR Builder – Another easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface, SingleComm's IVR Builder eliminates the need for IT resources and programmers while allowing contact centers to modify workflows on the fly. Security is enhanced and compliance is met as the IVR Builder shields sensitive information (PII, PCI, HIPAA) from representatives. This IVR tool can be employed pre-, during- and post-call as required by security protocols. Also, SingleComm's unique AI transcription capability goes beyond simple call recording with in-call transcription that accelerates the read-back verification process.

Agent Friendly User Interface – Created solely with contact center representatives in mind, User Interface options now offered by SingleComm provide an entirely new level of customization. Based on personal preference, agents can opt for light or dark mode and choose from a palette of color options. The agent experience is also improved by the ability to optimize screen real estate as desired. SingleComm's interfaces work across all devices an agent might employ at home, on the go, or in the contact center.

In his keynote, Puccinelli stressed that the best opportunities to create customer engagement occur within the live agent experience: "All of the technology we're developing – and we're developing a lot – is aimed at improving engagement between the agent and the customer. SingleComm provides the right information at the right time so the agent has exactly what they need when they need it. The magic happens when customers are fully satisfied and that only happens when agents are fully equipped."

For more information on SingleComm's new product features or to speak with a solutions provider, please visit SingleComm.com.

