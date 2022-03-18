ñol

National Alliance Opens LIVE In-Person Classroom Programs

by PRNewswire
March 18, 2022 8:46 AM | 4 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announces the availability of in-person classes in California, Louisiana, and Texas. Starting mid-April, risk and insurance professionals at all levels of their career can earn high-quality continuing education hours in a traditional classroom setting.

Facilitated by active insurance and risk professionals, the in-person insurance courses span topics within personal and commercial lines, agency operations and management, insurance company operations, risk management, and insurance sales training within the CIC, CRM, and CISR designations. Included are brief descriptions of the courses. For more information, including in-person classes in other states, view the state specific course schedule.

Limited seats are available.

Upcoming Course Schedule:

Texas

Austin

Intermediate:

April 27 – CISR Commercial Casualty I
May 16 – CISR Agency Operations
June 9 –CISR Insuring Personal Auto
July 12 – CISR Personal Lines Miscellaneous
September 8 – CISR Commercial Casualty II
October 5 – CISR Insuring Personal Residential
November 30 – CISR Elements of Risk Management

Advanced:
April 25-26 – CIC Commercial Multiline
May 17-18 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
June 7-8 – CIC Agency Management
September 14-15 – CIC Insurance Company Operations
Oct 3-4 – CIC Personal Lines
Dec 1-2 – CRM Principles of Risk Management

Insurance Sales Training
April 11-13 – Dynamics of Selling
May 23-25 – Dynamics of Company/Agency Relations

Dallas

Intermediate

August 16 – CISR Elements of Risk Management
October 19 – CISR Commercial Casualty I
December 13 – CISR Insuring Personal Residential

Advanced

August 17-18 – CRM Practice of Risk Management
October 20-21 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
December 14-15 – CIC Commercial Casualty

Houston

Intermediate

July 21 – CISR Agency Operations
September 28 – CISR Commercial Casualty
INovember 8 – CISR Insuring Commercial Property

Advanced

July 19-20 – Ruble Graduate Seminar
September 26-27 – CIC Commercial Multiline
November 9-10 – CIC Commercial Property

California

Burbank

Intermediate

July 27 – CISR Commercial Casualty I
October 12 – CISR Insuring Commercial Property

Advanced

July 25-26 – CIC Commercial Multiline
October 13-14 – CRM Principles of Risk Management

Los Angeles

October 24-25 – Ruble Graduate Seminar

Sacramento

Intermediate

August 23 –CISR Elements of Risk Management
November 17 – CISR Commercial Casualty I

Advanced

August 24-25 – CRM Analysis of Risk

Orange/Anaheim

Intermediate

September 29 – CISR Agency Operations

Advanced

September 27-28 – CIC Agency Management

Napa

November 14-15 – Ruble Graduate Seminar

San Diego

Intermediate

December 14 – CISR Insuring Personal Residential

Advanced

December 12-13 – Ruble Graduate Seminar

Louisiana

Kenner (New Orleans)

Advanced

July 13-14 – CIC Agency Management
August 30-31 – CRM Control of Risk
September 22-23 – Ruble Graduate Seminar

Baton Rouge

November 2-3 – CIC Commercial Multiline

Nevada

Las Vegas

August 18-19 – Ruble Graduate Seminar

Washington

Seattle

September 27-28 – Ruble Graduate Seminar

Media Contact:
Danielle Janecka
800-633-2165
332224@email4pr.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-alliance-opens-live-in-person-classroom-programs-301505497.html

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

