Red Five & Element Offer Complimentary Discussion on Resilience in Times of Conflict in Naples FL

NAPLES, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Five Security, a leading provider of security and management consulting services for high-net-worth families and corporations, is teaming up with Element Technologies, a premier IT and cybersecurity firm, to discuss the importance of building a better security mindset in lieu of what is happening with Russia based on confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.
Industry leaders, Kris Coleman of Red Five Security and Craig Sixta of Element, will be sharing practical, effective ways you can strengthen your privacy and resiliency during a time where Russia is actively disrupting the digital landscape.
"During this time of increased global crisis, it's imperative that families and business leaders are making decisions based on reality, and not on disinformation or rumor. The global impacts of the Russian invasion, both economically and geopolitically place us in uncharted territory," said Kris Coleman, Owner, and Founder. "More than ever, we need a holistic view of risk - taking into account both digital and physical threats, and ensuring we have both proactive mitigations in place along with contingency plans."
According to Craig Sixta, Chief Technology Officer at Element, now is the time to educate the community. "The events in Ukraine and Russia have given us a glimpse into the future of cyber warfare. We've seen a shift away from modern attack vectors such as ransomware and a dramatic increase in old-school destructive/kinetic attacks. These attackers are not financially motivated - their goal is to disrupt communications, finance, and critical infrastructure. In the US, we are still in the calm before the storm – now is the time to plan and prepare so that we can identify attacks, minimize our threat footprint, and be ready to respond to potential compromises."
Registration for Privacy and Resiliency During Times of Conflict is complementary and on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cocktail hour will take place on March 4th between the hours of 4PM and 7PM EST at the Ritz Carlton Beach Resort in Naples, FL.
About Red Five
Red Five is a security and management consulting company composed of former CIA, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Military security professionals, and experienced system designers. It has an exceptional performance record in providing expert consulting and protection services to corporate executives, U.S. government officials, diplomats, and other high net-worth individuals and families. Red Five is committed to providing holistic, proactive, and cost-effective solutions to critical security challenges and performing targeted assessments with discretion and high ethical standards. The company supports projects in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean from offices in Washington D.C., Naples, FL, and Palo Alto, CA. For more information about Red Five, visit Red5Security.com.
About Element Technologies
With offices in Minneapolis, Naples, and Chicago, Element is a premier IT and cybersecurity firm serving businesses for over 25 years. Their highly skilled staff of experts, utilizing industry-leading tools can properly assess, manage, monitor, secure, and support technology systems of all sizes. They love what they do and have a passion for customer service which reflects in their people and defines who they are. Element is all about keeping their clients running, responding quickly to problems, and providing solutions in a meaningful yet easy-to-understand and cost-effective way. For more information about Element, visit www.ele-ment.com
Media Contact
Red Five
Derek Showerman, CMO
978-604-0270
332207@email4pr.com
SOURCE Red Five Security
