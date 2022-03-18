The Law Offices of Paul A. Samakow Has Published a New Article on How Apartment Building Fires Can Devastate Families

FAIRFAX, Va., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Burn Injury Lawyer, Paul A. Samakow, has published a new article on how apartment building fires can devastate families. Property owners and managers are bound by laws when it comes to keeping occupants and their belongings safe. It is the landlord's responsibility to make sure a building is up to code.

Most often, a fire begins in the kitchen. Statistically, fires that begin in the kitchen constitute 46 percent of all home structure fires, 44 percent of fire injuries in the home, and 19 percent of fire deaths in the home.

Heating, candles, and smoking are also major causes of home and apartment fires.

Heating equipment causes 20 percent of the fire deaths at home, primarily from portable and fixed space heaters.

Electrical wiring and lighting causes are alarmingly high: 9 percent of fire injuries and 16 percent of fire deaths.

A few of a landlord's responsibilities, when it comes to fire safety, can include:

Making sure working smoke alarms are on the property and properly located

Making sure there is an accessible and safe, sturdy fire escape

Making sure there are working and regularly serviced fire extinguishers available in an emergency

Neglecting the above duties is dangerous and can lead directly to injury in the event of a fire.

"This type of injury should never be taken lightly," says Paul Samakow, national burn injury lawyer and principal attorney at the Law Offices of Paul A. Samakow.

With over 40 years of experience, Paul Samakow is a highly experienced bury injury attorney, helping survivors throughout the United States. He is the author of Twiced Burned and A Handbook for Caregivers of Patients with Burn Injuries.

