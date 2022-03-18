La Ginebrosa Convention & Visitor Authority (LGCVA) Announces Its 2022 Calendar of Events

LA GINEBROSA, Spain, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- La Ginebrosa is delighted to share its 2022 LA GINEBROSA Events Calendar and invite all guests to its hybrid events & fairs.

March 25th, 26th 2022

WOOA (Wine, Olive Oil & Almonds Exhibition)

July 1-3, 2022

Latino Festival

September 16 -18, 2022

Food Festival

October 28th, 29th 2022

Health & Safety Expo

November 11th, 2022

Sustainability Expo

Participants are invited to celebrate with their family & friends at these upcoming events.

Unlimited reasons await travelers to explore La Ginebrosa. Whether one is looking to disconnect or have fun with friends, they are welcome to learn more about this wonderful mountain destination experience.

Through the hybrid events, all are invited to learn and enjoy this beautiful destination.

Choose the WOOA event to learn about local producers and a variety of exclusive products to whet the appetite. Register now! FREE tickets available - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wooa-2022-online-free-tickets-wineolive-oil-almonds-exhibition-tickets-271963769957

Celebrate culture and music with La Ginebrosa's Latino Festival, where festival goers can enjoy mariachi music concert of 'Puro Relajo,' taste Latino gastronomy and buy handcrafted gifts.

Taste and have fun with the Food Trucks and food street at Food Festival during the MotoGP season near MotorLand Alcañiz. Support the Sustainable Expo event or get fit with the Health & Safety Expo. La Ginebrosa is waiting to welcome visitors either for leisure, work from home office or business & investment in this natural 80km2 area of promised land.

Don't forget to shop online and get selected products by the staff.

Ask the team for a Zoom Video Call and learn more or get ready for shared video experiences such as Cooking Class, Bird Watching, etc.

La Ginebrosa offers free activities for friends and family, including one of the largest pumptrack in Spain located out of the city. Request one of their original experiences for couples, ecotourism, mountain bike routes, discover best travel experiences with their adventure tours, falling stars, sinkholes tour, trekking, private events, film commission, business opportunities, and much more.

Come to La Ginebrosa and find reasons to celebrate with family and friends!

Official Web: https://laginebrosa.com/

About Us: https://laginebrosa.com/about-lgcva

Download Our FREE 2022 Visitor Information Guide: https://laginebrosa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/LG-2022-Magazine-1.pdf

More web/s:

WOOA - wooa.es

Latino Festival - latinofestival.es

Food Festival - foodfestival.es

Health & Safety Expo - healthsafetyexpo.es

Sustainability Expo - sustainabilityexpo.es

