MATTER 360 Doubles Impact, Repurposing 3.3 Million Pounds of Medical Surplus in 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based global NGO MATTER today announced, through the MATTER 360 initiative of repurposing medical equipment and supplies, that 3.3 million pounds of medical surplus was saved from landfills in 2021, an increase from 1.5 million pounds in 2020. MATTER has been involved in repurposing medical equipment and supplies since 2002, and in the last three years alone, repurposed more than 5 million pounds.

MATTER repurposes medical equipment and supplies to aid people and reduce landfill non-hazardous medical waste, accomplishing this through distributions to international hospital and clinic partners, from resale efforts, and by recycling.

Established partnerships with hospitals and clinics provide MATTER the opportunity to repurpose medical supplies and equipment, which accounts for 90 percent of donations. As a result, medical equipment and supplies that are no longer useful in the United States, take on a renewed purpose around the globe.

Lisa Campbell, Director of Purchased Services Contracting at UnityPoint Health commented, "The most important thing is that we want to make a difference in people's lives all over the world. We have this reach in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, but we want to touch more lives than that. This is such important work, being able to help organizations like MATTER with things that would otherwise go into the landfill, or we'd have to pay for someone to haul them away. It makes perfect sense to partner with you. It's a wonderful relationship, our whole vision and purpose are to show people how much they matter, and what better way to do that than by partnering with MATTER."

Of the remaining supplies and equipment received, MATTER remarkets approximately 4 percent via sales channels to support MATTER projects and operations. Unusable supplies and equipment, approximately 5 percent, is recycled annually, resulting in total waste of just 1%.

"We remain committed to helping our ever-growing number of partners, easily and efficiently, donate medical supplies and equipment to benefit others when no longer useful in their present location," stated Joel Anderson, Executive VP of MATTER 360. "We greatly appreciate the trust that our partners, including hospital and clinics around the United States, place in us."

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers, dreamers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 40 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

