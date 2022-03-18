Keep Music Alive Partners with Music & Arts Teach Music Week March 21-27

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Music Alive will once again partner with Music & Arts for the 8th Annual Teach Music Week, happening Monday, March 21st through Sunday, March 27th. This is the fifth year Music & Arts has participated in Teach Music Week with a free trial lesson or class. Music & Arts is the largest music lesson provider in the country, and is now celebrating its 70th Anniversary, having opened its first location in 1952.

This year, Music & Arts will participate in Teach Music Week by hosting a free group guitar class for kids 8 to 13 years old on Saturday, March 26th at over 230 locations nationwide. In addition to the free group class, attendees will be able to sign up to receive 25% off their first month of lessons plus free registration ($30 value). RSVP to Attend: https://events.musicarts.com/events/free-group-guitar-class-for-beginners-277720859567?source=LGOABBNA

Vincent James, co-founder of Keep Music Alive states: "Our organization is thrilled to partner with Music & Arts, a music lesson giant teaching over 1 million lessons each year. Their commitment and dedication to music education advocacy is constantly on display with their abundant public music teacher resources for attracting and retaining students through their Be Part of the Music platform (www.BePartofTheMusic.org)."

The 8th Annual Teach Music Week will be celebrated Monday, March 21st through Sunday, March 27th. This annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, music stores and other music organizations to offer a free lesson or class to new students (both kids & adults). This year, over 1,000 locations in fifteen countries will participate including the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, India, Ireland, Japan, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Netherlands, Philippines, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. To support this mission, they created two international music holidays: Teach Music Week (3rd week in March) and Kids Music Day (1st Friday in October). Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with over 1,000 music school and retail locations to celebrate by offering free music lessons and holding community events including open houses, student music performances, instrument petting zoos, community jams, instrument donation drives and more. For more information, please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org.

Music in Our Schools Month® is a registered trademark owned by the National Association for Music Education (www.NAfME.org).

