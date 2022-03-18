CACTUS Named as one of India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021

MUMBAI, India, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a technology company accelerating scientific advancement, has been recognized as being among India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021 by Great Place to Work®. CACTUS has also received a special category recognition, 'Supporting Employees and their Families during the COVID Crisis', awarded to 10 organizations for going above and beyond to provide COVID support to their employees.

Abhishek Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO, CACTUS said, "We are honored and excited to be among India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021. At CACTUS, we prioritize a healthy work environment, allowing our diverse workforce to continuously reinvent themselves. I would like to congratulate and thank every Cactizen for leading and setting an example on this front. Last year, CACTUS went remote-first globally, and employee health and wellness played a big role for us towards taking this step. This recognition will help us further achieve our vision to evolve as truly one of the best global companies to work for."

Commenting further on this achievement, Yashmi Pujara, CHRO, CACTUS added, "This recognition by Great Place to Work® shows how seriously we at CACTUS encourage our employees to take ownership, learn continuously, and enjoy their time at work. We had found that many of our employees wanted flexibility around how they work, and our remote-first decision plays a central role in facilitating this. We are a firm believer in work-life integration and in giving the power of choice to our employees. We want to foster an employee culture driven by high trust and high performance."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace (trust). Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

About Cactus Communications

Founded in 2002, Cactus Communications (cactusglobal.com) is a technology company accelerating scientific advancement. CACTUS solves problems for researchers, universities, publishers, academic societies, and life science organizations through innovative products and services developed under the brands Editage, Cactus Life Sciences, Researcher.Life, Impact Science, UNSILO, Paperpal and Cactus Labs. CACTUS has offices in Princeton, London, Aarhus, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Mumbai; a global workforce of over 3,000 experts; and customers from over 190 countries. CACTUS is considered a pioneer in its workplace best practices and has been consistently ranked a great place to work over the last several years.

