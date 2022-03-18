Single Pass Announces the Appointment of New Board Member John Zehren

Mr. Zehren to lead development and execution of commercial launch plan for the new Single Pass electrocautery device
LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Pass announced today the appointment of John Zehren to the board of directors. This brings the number of board members to five with Mr. Zehren filling the independent board member seat.
Mr. Zehren is a leading medical device executive known for successful, potent commercial execution and intuitive product development. Formerly at Medtronic's fastest growing neurovascular division, he produced commercial growth from 45MM to 1B globally. He is also a commercial strategic winner with over 20 successful medical device launches with 3 launches reaching over 100M in revenue. He also has global commercial management experience and 15 years of annual successful commercial scaling.
Currently he is CEO of Green OR, LLC creating sustainable operating rooms of the future. Mr. Zehren resides in Orange County, CA near the Single Pass headquarters.
"We could not have recruited a better med-device commercialization expert than John" said Single Pass CEO Bill Colone. Colone also added "John is joining our board at a perfect time to contribute to our commercial launch plan and execution for our innovative electrocautery device as we near both US and international regulatory approvals."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the board of Single Pass where I can contribute to the commercial and strategic execution of the go to market plan," said Mr. Zehren. I believe Single Pass is in a unique position with a differentiated product that is designed to be a simple elegant solution for patients undergoing difficult biopsy procedures. We feel we can win by serving our physicians and patients looking for a safer and easier procedure experience."
About Single Pass
Single Pass has developed a novel electrocautery device to improve clinical outcomes of deep tissue biopsy procedures. The patented, single-use device prevents and stops bleeding caused by tissue extraction by cauterizing the tissue channel. The device is the only cautery device of its kind that can be used for biopsy procedures.
Media Contact:
Bill Colone
CEO
332203@email4pr.com
+1-602-618-3377
www.singlepass.co
SOURCE Single Pass, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
