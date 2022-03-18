Wall Street Luxury Springs Into 2022 Adding a Variety of New Clients, Strategic Development Director, and Launches Exclusive Frontiers

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter the Spring of 2022 Wall Street Luxury is representing exceptional new clients in the luxury real estate, yachting, private aviation, destination experience and private island markets.

Mark Adrian, CEO of Wall Street Luxury said, "Wall Street Luxury Group has established itself as a leading provider of luxury solutions to a vast customer base and we are looking forward to delivering luxury solutions and experiences to our clients in 2022"

New clients include:

VOYAGE CHARTERS BVI - Award winning, family operated catamaran charter company in the British Virgin Islands supported by excellent staff and crew. Charter a boat, charter a boat with yacht and captain, or choose an all-inclusive crewed trip.

COUSINE ISLAND - Award winning family-owned exclusive island and leading ecotourism destination in the Seychelles.

VILLA FIRENZE - Costa Rica's premier all-inclusive luxury villa.

BESPOKE LUXURY RENTALS - A Wall Street Luxury division, representing the most luxurious private rentals across the globe.

EXCLUSIVE FRONTIERS - Delivering sustainable luxury solutions for hotels & resorts, developers, landowners, spa & wellness retreats, & private residences.

JANUS AEROSPACE - A unique, value-add service for large cabin aircraft owners wishing to modernize and upgrade their aircraft at a fraction of the cost of a new aircraft or design new aircraft models.

PINEAPPLE - A cost-effective, scalable solution that securely automates unit access for apartment shoppers and approved vendors.

NEMO SUBMERSIBLE - The only series-produced submarines in the world available in 1 and 2 seat models.

SUPERYACHTS FOR SALE AND CHARTER - including Adastra, a cutting-edge trimaran designed for exploration. Exceptionally fuel efficient, she can cross the Atlantic twice before needing to refuel. Currently located in the Maldives for sea trials and inspections. Asking $10 million - Best offers are invited.

We are also delighted to announce the addition of JULIA SUTTON, Founder of Exhale Spas, as a shareholder and strategic advisor to the Wall Street Luxury team.

About Wall Street Luxury

Wall Street Luxury delivers luxury sales and marketing solutions for luxury real estate, superyacht, private aviation, destination experiences, and luxury hotel resort development sectors and recently acquired the Hotel Property Team in London.

