Live Where You Work and Play in Lagoon Valley, the Bay Area's First Conservation Community

Cutting edge, biotech and "Class-A" office space, and local Town Center shopping draws businesses to a community that offers their employees an amenity-rich environment where they can be highly productive but also unwind and be inspired

VACAVILLE, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Lagoon Valley, sustainability is essential, and innovation in sustainable building makes it the business center of the future, with green building practices that go above and beyond California's high standards. Retail, recreation, and 14 pedestrian- and bike-friendly neighborhoods will be interconnected with trails that offer easy non-vehicular access to adjoining villages, the Town Center, a championship golf course, an organic farm, numerous neighborhood parks, and protected open space. Ascend Innovation Village will provide 700,000 square feet of build-to-suit commercial space. Vacaville has already been successful at attracting top life science companies, including Genentech, Polaris and Boston-based Agenus. Lagoon Valley is easily accessible to Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Sacramento, and Silicon Valley and conveniently located with quick and easy access to freeways I-80, I-680, and I-505. Proximity to all four of Northern California's international airports make nearly any destination in the world accessible in less than 24 hours.

"Years of planning went into creating a community that provides a wonderful live/work lifestyle, less commuting, and more active outdoor living, providing every amenity one could need," says Curt Johansen, Lagoon Valley's Director of Development. "It's the kind of environment that will help businesses attract top level employees."

Lagoon Valley's green building standards include solar energy collection and storage in homes and workplaces, sustainable design in building materials and techniques, energy and water conservation, and water reclamation. It is also a safe, sustainable, mixed-use community committed to housing diversity for a diverse workforce, including low-income, age-qualified, and multi-generational housing. Eighty-five percent of the land in Lagoon Valley is dedicated to recreation and open space, including a 400-acre public park, a 71-acre wetland preserve, and a 1,300-acre land trust.

Lagoon Valley broke ground in June 2021 and anticipates its first residents will occupy new homes in early 2023. To learn more, visit Lagoon-Valley.com. For more information on Ascend, visit http://lagoon-valley.com/ascend/.

Founded in 1984 by Frederick W. Grimm, Triad Development has grown into a diversified real estate development company with properties throughout the country, and offices in Washington State and Northern California. Through entrepreneurial passion and a focus on environmental conservation, Triad exhibits a visionary spirit that continues to be its driving force. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://triaddev.com/.

