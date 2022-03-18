BMG Productions Team Up with Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter Natalis

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ay Bendito Records ( https://www.natalisruby.com ) - This year BMG Music Production and Def 7 Music acquired Natalis' album, "Cuarzo Rosa", as part of their extensive sync library. "Cuarzo Rosa" which means Rose Quartz, a meditation stone said to amplify the energy of self-love. Although the album is very compelling sonically, the main emphasis will be gearing towards the first single "Te Necesito". The first single was a virtual co-creation born at the start of the pandemic between producers Alvin Anthony and Ricky C. At the time, Natalis was missing so many people she loved, but couldn't travel to be at their side due to the state of the world. She courageously faced her anxieties of being "separate but together" and with vulnerability croons "I NEED YOU!" The production is a fun fusion of reggaeton, Latin pop, and R&B sounds with Spanglish lyrics in an attempt to transmute her pain into something beautiful that both her worlds could understand. BMG Music Production and Def 7 Music acquiring "Cuarzo Rosa" as part of their extensive sync library, the possibilities for Cuarzo Rosa are endless.

Natalis is a Grammy nominated, platinum, 5x's multi-genre Billboard charting singer-songwriter. This Puerto Rican songbird was at a crossroads while creating this single. Natalis is recently known for her involvement with DFD Music and being a part of a Billboard charting singles "Cha Cha" with Davis Chris, Sunset Martinez, and Mr Foster and "But God". Natalis' other music accolades include contributions for platinum selling records "Born Sinner" by J. Cole & "Yeezus" by Kayne West.

Since Natalis was an adolescent, she trained herself to engineer and record all her songs from home. When the pandemic hit, she was already in virtual spaces creating. As more musicians geared up to make this transition, over time less jobs became available. Upon release of this new single Natalis feels diversity is so important and hopes more black and brown voices are amplified on mainstream platforms. Blessed with a special voice, and the knowledge of how to best use it, Natalis is taking her own path to the top of the game. Be sure to check out the new album available on all digital platforms.

Buy or stream the new album: Apple Music , Spotify.

Follow Natalis on all social media platforms:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

TikTok

Media Contact:

Natalis Ruby

929-394-0401

332136@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmg-productions-team-up-with-grammy-nominated-singer-songwriter-natalis-301505208.html

SOURCE Ay Bendito Records