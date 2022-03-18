VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince of Travel, the website dedicated to helping Canadians raise their travel game, is proud to celebrate the return of travel in 2022!
"Prince of Travel is bringing our in-person Signature Event series to Montreal in partnership with HSBC Bank Canada," says founder Ricky. "Join Prince of Travel and our guest speakers in exciting panel discussions, live demonstrations, a VIP Evening Social, and more!"
In addition to entry into the Prince of Travel Signature Event Montreal 2022, a ticket also includes entry into door prize giveaways, two beverage tickets, and canapés throughout the afternoon. Prince of Travel Royal Platinum members and HSBC cardholders will also receive extra perks.
Prince of Travel's Signature Event will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at W Montreal. Travel aficionados can purchase tickets through Prince of Travel's secure website for $199 per person for General Admission. Consumers can become paid members for a discount to this exclusive event, as well as reaping many other benefits! Digital tickets will be sent to the email address attached to an attendees Prince of Travel account, so receiving your ticket could not be easier.
"With the phenomenon of 'revenge travel' just around the corner in 2022, it's never been more important to build a strong network of like-minded individuals who can help raise your travel game," Ricky continues. "We at Prince of Travel are very excited to be holding our first in-person event of 2022."
To learn more about Prince of Travel's Signature Event, visit Princeoftravel.com and secure your tickets today. They are going fast!
Some of the most satisfying and luxurious travel experiences can be virtually free, simply by maximizing travel rewards. Prince of Travel was founded to help Canadian consumers raise their travel game and inspire them to head out into the world and learn more about all it has to offer.
Prince of Travel is a popular online destination for those seeking advice and guidance when selecting the right credit card for their needs. Visitors seeking to maximize their credit card rewards and points game are encouraged to use the free dynamic tools offered on the Canadian credit card page.
