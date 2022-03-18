Kyss Major Releases New Single "Breathe" as Prelude to Summer EP

ATLANTA, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduced by a stunning image on her website, https://kyssmajor.com/, Kyss Major is debuting her new single, "Breathe" at midnight on March 20.
The singer-songwriter-entertainer's latest tune will be released simultaneously on iTunes, Apple Music and all media outlets.
It previews her new EP "Wisdom Speaks," due out this summer. Produced by and co-written with Davis Chris, "Breathe" reflects "what the world needs now," Major said. "The song was written as a summer anthem."
Known for her sultry tones, Kyss has opened for such well-known performers as Boyz II Men and the R&B group Dru Hill.
She captivated audiences touring extensively in Europe. Formerly a member of E.V.E. and the German group Die Twilight Zone, Kyss is back in the U.S. to record her studio EP. She performs live on weekends via her website.
"I find inspiration all around me. I want to represent and inspire my generation through my music," Major said. "I discovered my love for music when I discovered I had a voice. I would glide around in my walker, microphone in hand, singing my heart out."
Her discography includes the R&B/Soul EP "Kyss Major: Prelude to Success." Her singles include "What is Love," "Wanna Be," "A Little Bit," and "Don't Know Nothing."
Major has appeared on Mecca Audio Chant in a Hip-Hop/Rap single with rapper Sadat X, actor Will Porter and hip-hop artist Dres.
She was among the composers who wrote the music for the hip-hop flick "Up in the Attic," based on the life of popular black suburban teens. She played JoAnn Evans in the 2014 short "No Snakes in the Garden."
Fans will find a candid video on her website following her career so far and her romance with a pro athlete. Major envisions as a possible reality show segment.
Media Contact:
DFDMUSIC
331831@email4pr.com
808 778 4340
SOURCE Kyss Major
