Innovative Online Lightsaber Retailer Expands Custom Products Into the Dueling and Neopixel World of Star Wars

SabersPro unveils a new line of custom-made lightsabers that utilize state-of-the-art neopixel technology for Star Wars collectors, lightsaber duelists, and cosplayers worldwide.

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SabersPro, an online retailer of custom Star Wars lightsabers and accessories, has begun offering tailor-made sabers with neopixel technology for collectors and duelists. This technology brings Star Wars enthusiasts closer to the wildly popular film, TV, and book franchise than ever before. Neopixels transforms the light activity of sabers by upgrading the old RGB color schemes with versatile LED light strips. These eco-friendly light systems are built into the entire blade instead of the hilt, leading to stunning dueling features with special effects similar to scenes straight from the movies.

The goal of integrating this new technology into the different lightsaber collections is to improve the user experience. SabersPro has tapped into one of the most vibrant markets in the fandom world by introducing specially made lightsabers with features and design elements that allow buyers to go beyond cannon, unlocking their own creative imagination.

"I have been a collector for years and wanted a new design similar to a Jedi master my son drew for me," says Star Wars fan Joel Clement. "I heard about SabersPro from a friend in a dueling league in Europe. You should have seen his face light up when my son unwrapped the lightsaber they made for us. He's already getting a new costume ready for next year's comic event in Salt Lake City."

Neopixel technology has made its way into the highly involved online community of Star Wars fans who regularly show up to meets, events, movie viewings, and duelist clubs. Many of whom pick up a SabersPro lightsaber and learn some of the same fighting techniques from Darth Maul in the controversial George Lucas prequels or a more classic design like those in the Disney Plus sensation The Mandalorian.

"We're just proud to be a member of such a welcoming community," says Lev, co-founder of SabersPro. "This all started as a desire to get involved and has transformed our lives. Now the challenge is keeping up with demand!"

The rise of popular streaming shows and ease of new generations being able to watch Star Wars classic films means the popularity of custom collectibles and dueling equipment is not likely to stop anytime soon. Companies like SabersPro are likely to keep innovating. Right now, the new trend is neopixel technology. Who knows what tomorrow will bring!

SabersPro is a global online retailer of custom lightsabers for cosplayers, collectors, and dueling clubs. They are located close to New York City, where a supportive community of fellow fans continues to help their business thrive and grow. For more information or to purchase a custom neopixel lightsaber, please visit: https://saberspro.com.

