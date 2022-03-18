Le Macaron French Pastries® Celebrates National Macaron Day by Treating Customers and Supporting Charities on March 20

Award-Winning Rapidly Expanding Franchise Thrives on Growing Interest For Authentic Macarons in the U.S. and Around the World

SARASOTA, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Macaron French Pastries, the rapidly expanding franchise and leader in authentic French macarons with more than 60 locations nationwide, is celebrating National Macaron Day on Sunday, March 20. The elegant French patisserie will observe National Macaron Day by giving back, including special promotions for customers at participating locations and donations to local non-profit organizations and charities. Founders Rosalie Guillem and Audrey Guillem-Saba said the special day is about recognizing the history of the macaron and delighting customers with "Little luxuries that make people smile."

"The macaron has a long history dating back centuries in Europe before it was perfected in France," said Rosalie Guillem, who founded Le Macaron with her daughter, Audrey in 2009 to bring authentic macarons to the states. "There is a growing global interest in macarons because customers are embracing them as the perfect delicacy. Our macarons are made with the finest gluten-free natural ingredients and no preservatives, and delight customers with a burst of flavors that are crisp on the outside and smooth and creamy in the center. Whether the macarons are for special occasions, gifts, or to experience in the upbeat ambiance in our cafes with loved ones, most people quickly find macarons irresistible!"

Committed to giving back to the communities it serves, Le Macaron will make donations to local charities and non-profits in observance of National Macaron Day. Charities benefiting include Mothers Helping Mothers and the Big Cat Habitat Sanctuary in Sarasota, the National Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Sam Houston High School Pilot Club in Louisiana, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Detroit and Cincinnati. The community-focused brand said charitable contributions will increase as new franchise partnerships continue to expand throughout the states.

Customers will have a chance to try new flavors on National Macaron Day by receiving a free macaron with purchase of a box of six or more at participating locations. To find locations, visit https://lemacaron-us.com/.

Le Macaron began franchising in 2012 after reaching success by offering authentic French experiences that created a loyal customer following. The colorful, sophisticated décor and traditional music invites customers to experience the ambiance of a Parisian café with a menu that includes more than 20 flavors of macarons, pastries, gelato, coffee, cakes, éclairs, European style beverages and more. Macarons are also available in seasonal flavors to commemorate holidays and special occasions.

"The quality of our products and diversity of cultures in the states has allowed us to grow and introduce thousands of new customers to the joys of macarons," said Rosalie Guillem. "We are grateful to each and every one of our dedicated franchise partners for making us the trailblazer in authentic French macarons and pastries."

For more information on the Le Macaron French Pastries franchise opportunity please visit http://lemacaronfranchise.com/.

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 60 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com/.

