Body Art & Soul Tattoos Releases "Why You Should Make a Career Change in 2022"

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Body Art & Soul Tattoos recently opened its fifth tattoo studio and tattoo apprenticeship program in Tampa, Florida. This opening provides a unique opportunity for aspiring tattoo artists to make a career change. "We know what it's like to be an artist, stuck in a job that crushes your soul because you're only doing it to pay the bills," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi. "We've been doing this for over a decade, and all of our artists always say the same thing when they enter the apprenticeship, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?'"
Understanding that people have limited time to get the information they need, Body Art & Soul Tattoo School created a video, "Why You Should Make A Career Change in 2022" to highlight all the reasons why right now, is the best time to become a professional tattoo artist.
Sighting the research conducted by IBIS World, the team at Body Art & Soul Tattoo School asserts that aspiring tattoo artists need to know these facts about the tattoo industry:
- The size of the Tattoo industry is $1.4bn
- The size of the Tattoo industry is expected to increase 5.4% in 2022.
- The Tattoo industry in the US has grown 8.4% every year on average since 2017
- The size of the Tattoo industry in the US has grown faster than the economy overall.
- The primary positive factors affecting the Tattoo industry are a growing industry life cycle stage and a medium-low growth risk score.
Currently, 47% of millennials have tattoos, and acceptance of tattoos in the workplace is increasing. "We're finding that the old stigmas around tattoos are nearly gone," shares Paul-Anthony. "Our artists are creating full sleeves for doctors, lawyers, accountants; even for grandma and grandpa, and most people get more than one tattoo, creating a great long-term opportunity for tattoo artists."
The process of changing careers and becoming a tattoo artist at Body Art & Soul Tattoos goes like this:
These are the steps:
- Interview to gain approval to enter the Apprentice program
- Advance through the program until completion
- Receive a Guaranteed Job Offer
This leads artists away from a job they hate and towards a life where they:
- Create Art & Tattoos for a Living
- Experience Flexible Hours
- Become Their Own Boss
- Control Their Own Income
- Live the Life They Deserve
Making a living from your art does not have to be impossible. "Gone are the days of the starving artist," shares Paul-Anthony, "if that artist decides to become a tattoo artist."
About Body Art & Soul Tattoos: Body Art & Soul Tattoos is a tattoo studio that offers tattoo apprenticeships with a focus on ongoing professional development, real work experience, and with a goal of helping aspiring tattoo artists make a living from their art. Their mission is to "Ink Different" by ensuring equal opportunity in the tattoo industry. As a result, they have one of the most open and diverse artistic communities in the tattoo industry.
Media Contact
Paul-Anthony Surdi, Body Art & Soul Tattoos, 1 6462363347, arttattooacademy@gmail.com
SOURCE Body Art & Soul Tattoos
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.