Body Art & Soul Tattoos Releases "Why You Should Make a Career Change in 2022"

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Body Art & Soul Tattoos recently opened its fifth tattoo studio and tattoo apprenticeship program in Tampa, Florida. This opening provides a unique opportunity for aspiring tattoo artists to make a career change. "We know what it's like to be an artist, stuck in a job that crushes your soul because you're only doing it to pay the bills," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi. "We've been doing this for over a decade, and all of our artists always say the same thing when they enter the apprenticeship, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?'"

Understanding that people have limited time to get the information they need, Body Art & Soul Tattoo School created a video, "Why You Should Make A Career Change in 2022" to highlight all the reasons why right now, is the best time to become a professional tattoo artist.

Sighting the research conducted by IBIS World, the team at Body Art & Soul Tattoo School asserts that aspiring tattoo artists need to know these facts about the tattoo industry:



The size of the Tattoo industry is $1.4bn

The size of the Tattoo industry is expected to increase 5.4% in 2022.

The Tattoo industry in the US has grown 8.4% every year on average since 2017

The size of the Tattoo industry in the US has grown faster than the economy overall.

The primary positive factors affecting the Tattoo industry are a growing industry life cycle stage and a medium-low growth risk score.

Currently, 47% of millennials have tattoos, and acceptance of tattoos in the workplace is increasing. "We're finding that the old stigmas around tattoos are nearly gone," shares Paul-Anthony. "Our artists are creating full sleeves for doctors, lawyers, accountants; even for grandma and grandpa, and most people get more than one tattoo, creating a great long-term opportunity for tattoo artists."

The process of changing careers and becoming a tattoo artist at Body Art & Soul Tattoos goes like this:

These are the steps:



Interview to gain approval to enter the Apprentice program

Advance through the program until completion

Receive a Guaranteed Job Offer

This leads artists away from a job they hate and towards a life where they:

Create Art & Tattoos for a Living

Experience Flexible Hours

Become Their Own Boss

Control Their Own Income

Live the Life They Deserve

Making a living from your art does not have to be impossible. "Gone are the days of the starving artist," shares Paul-Anthony, "if that artist decides to become a tattoo artist."

About Body Art & Soul Tattoos: Body Art & Soul Tattoos is a tattoo studio that offers tattoo apprenticeships with a focus on ongoing professional development, real work experience, and with a goal of helping aspiring tattoo artists make a living from their art. Their mission is to "Ink Different" by ensuring equal opportunity in the tattoo industry. As a result, they have one of the most open and diverse artistic communities in the tattoo industry.

