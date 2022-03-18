QCon Announces 7 Tracks Not to be Missed at QCon London (April 4-6) and QCon Plus (May 10-20) Software Development Conferences

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QCon (https://qconferences.com/) brings together the world's most innovative senior software engineers across multiple domains to share their real-world implementation of emerging trends and practices to help you make the right decisions. The QCon team has shared the 7 tracks not to miss at the upcoming conferences QCon London, April 4-6 (https://qconlondon.com/), and QCon Plus online, May 10-20 (https://plus.qconferences.com/).

Current Trends in Frontends

This track focuses on frontend development from the practitioners' perspective. Speakers from all over the world with decades of experience in frontend development will share their take on specific topics like webpack, mobile development, micro-frontends architecture, and React. Speakers want to share what they are passionate about and what they know that might be useful for delivering successful frontend applications. Confirmed speakers include:



Track host: Luca Mezzalira , Principal Solutions Architect @AWS

, Principal Solutions Architect @AWS Sebastiano Poggi , Team Lead @jetbrains

, Team Lead @jetbrains Jessica Leach , Software Engineer @BBC

, Software Engineer @BBC Zack Jackson , Principal Engineer @lululemon

You can find out more about the vision for this track in an exclusive video interview between Dio Synodinos, President at C4Media (Creators of InfoQ & QCon), and Luca Mezzalira.

Optimising for Speed & Flow

This track will explore decision-making and sense-making techniques, inter-team dynamics, employee-empowering social practices, and tool-enabled technical practices that help to optimise software architecture and organisational architecture for speed and flow. Confirmed speakers include:

Track host: Matthew Skelton , Founder, and Head of Consulting @ConfluxHQ

, Founder, and Head of Consulting @ConfluxHQ Nick Tune , Principal Consultant, and Author

, Principal Consultant, and Author Audun Fauchald Strand , Principal Engineer @NAV

, Principal Engineer @NAV Truls J ø rgensen, Principal Engineer @NAV

With panellists:

Emily Webber , Agile Coach, Consultant, Trainer, Author of Building Successful Communities of Practice

, Agile Coach, Consultant, Trainer, Author of Building Successful Communities of Practice Victoria Morgan-Smith , Director of Delivery for Engineering Enablement @FinancialTimes

, Director of Delivery for Engineering Enablement @FinancialTimes Richard James , Ways of Working Enablement Leader @Nationwide Building Society

Effective Microservices: What It Takes to Get the Most Out of This Approach

This track brings early adopters' insights and experience, with a particular focus on how to set up your organisation to make microservices successful and designing security into your microservices. Plus, what is needed to fight entropy as a microservice system matures and what it takes to successfully go from a monolith to microservices. Confirmed speakers include:

Track host: Sarah Wells , QCon London 2022 and QCon Plus May 2022 Program Committee Member, and Former Tech Director for Engineering Enablement @FT (Financial Times)

, QCon London 2022 and QCon Plus Program Committee Member, and Former Tech Director for Engineering Enablement @FT (Financial Times) Selina Liu , Senior Software Engineer @Airbnb

, Senior Software Engineer @Airbnb Sam Newman , Microservice, Cloud, CI/CD Expert

, Microservice, Cloud, CI/CD Expert Anna Shipman , Technical Director for Customer Products @FinancialTimes

, Technical Director for Customer Products @FinancialTimes Stefania Chaplin , Solutions Architect @GitLab

Staff-Plus Engineer Path

In this track, expert speakers discuss what is expected from a Staff-Plus engineer, the leadership skills needed, the secrets to follow this path, how companies can be prepared to support Staff-Plus engineers, and why the future of our industry depends on it. Confirmed speakers include:

Track host: Fabiane Nardon , Data Scientist, Java Champion & CTO @tail_oficia

, Data Scientist, Java Champion & CTO @tail_oficia Blanca Garcia Gil , Principal Engineer

, Principal Engineer Nicky Wrightson , Ventures CTO @blenheimchalcot

, Ventures CTO @blenheimchalcot Alex Porcelli, Sr. Principal Engineer @RedHat

Modern Data Pipelines & DataMesh

In this track, attendees will learn about processes and best practices for complex data systems - the good, the bad, and the hopefully bright future. Attendees can explore the data mesh, data lifecycle management, and modern data pipelines paradigms and walk away with actionable best practices to improve both their data product and the lives of colleagues. Confirmed speakers include:

Track host: Adi Polak , VP of DevEx @Treeverse

, VP of DevEx @Treeverse Isma ë l Mejía, Senior Cloud Advocate @Microsoft

l Mejía, Senior Cloud Advocate @Microsoft Dr. Einat Orr , Co-creator of @lakeFS, Co-founder & CEO @Treeverse

Architectures You've Always Wondered About

In QCon's marquee Architectures track, attendees will learn what it takes to operate at a large scale from well-known names in the software industry. Attendees will take away hard-earned architectural lessons on these next-gen architectures, patterns and anti-patterns, best practices, challenges, and exciting experiences. Confirmed speakers include:

Track host: Eder Ignatowicz , QCon London 2022 and QCon Plus May 2022 Program Committee Member, Java Champion, Tech Lead, and Principal Software Engineer @RedHat

, QCon London 2022 and QCon Plus Program Committee Member, Java Champion, Tech Lead, and Principal Software Engineer @RedHat Rob Donovan , Tech Lead @StarlingBank

, Tech Lead @StarlingBank Ioana Creanga , Engineer Lead for the Payments Processing Group @StarlingBank

Modern Java

In this track, our speakers will explore the ways modern Java can make our life better … once it is known where to look. Attendees will learn what's new and what's on the horizon in the Java language. They'll hear from practitioners about what's giving them headaches and, most importantly, how they fixed it. Confirmed speakers include:

Track host: Holly Cummins , Senior Technical Staff Member & Innovation Leader @IBM

, Senior Technical Staff Member & Innovation Leader @IBM Ix-chel Ruiz, DA, Senior Software Developer @jFrog

Ana Maria Mihalceanu , Developer Advocate @RedHat

See all 15 QCon London tracks here: qconlondon.com/#program See all 15 QCon Plus tracks here: plus.qconferences.com/#program

For further information on QCon London and to register, visit qconlondon.com. For further information on the QCon Plus and to register, visit qconplus.com.

