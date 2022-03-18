QCon Announces 7 Tracks Not to be Missed at QCon London (April 4-6) and QCon Plus (May 10-20) Software Development Conferences

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QCon (https://qconferences.com/) brings together the world's most innovative senior software engineers across multiple domains to share their real-world implementation of emerging trends and practices to help you make the right decisions. The QCon team has shared the 7 tracks not to miss at the upcoming conferences QCon London, April 4-6 (https://qconlondon.com/), and QCon Plus online, May 10-20 (https://plus.qconferences.com/).
Current Trends in Frontends
This track focuses on frontend development from the practitioners' perspective. Speakers from all over the world with decades of experience in frontend development will share their take on specific topics like webpack, mobile development, micro-frontends architecture, and React. Speakers want to share what they are passionate about and what they know that might be useful for delivering successful frontend applications. Confirmed speakers include:
- Track host: Luca Mezzalira, Principal Solutions Architect @AWS
- Sebastiano Poggi, Team Lead @jetbrains
- Jessica Leach, Software Engineer @BBC
- Zack Jackson, Principal Engineer @lululemon
You can find out more about the vision for this track in an exclusive video interview between Dio Synodinos, President at C4Media (Creators of InfoQ & QCon), and Luca Mezzalira.
Optimising for Speed & Flow
This track will explore decision-making and sense-making techniques, inter-team dynamics, employee-empowering social practices, and tool-enabled technical practices that help to optimise software architecture and organisational architecture for speed and flow. Confirmed speakers include:
- Track host: Matthew Skelton, Founder, and Head of Consulting @ConfluxHQ
- Nick Tune, Principal Consultant, and Author
- Audun Fauchald Strand, Principal Engineer @NAV
- Truls Jørgensen, Principal Engineer @NAV
With panellists:
- Emily Webber, Agile Coach, Consultant, Trainer, Author of Building Successful Communities of Practice
- Victoria Morgan-Smith, Director of Delivery for Engineering Enablement @FinancialTimes
- Richard James, Ways of Working Enablement Leader @Nationwide Building Society
Effective Microservices: What It Takes to Get the Most Out of This Approach
This track brings early adopters' insights and experience, with a particular focus on how to set up your organisation to make microservices successful and designing security into your microservices. Plus, what is needed to fight entropy as a microservice system matures and what it takes to successfully go from a monolith to microservices. Confirmed speakers include:
- Track host: Sarah Wells, QCon London 2022 and QCon Plus May 2022 Program Committee Member, and Former Tech Director for Engineering Enablement @FT (Financial Times)
- Selina Liu, Senior Software Engineer @Airbnb
- Sam Newman, Microservice, Cloud, CI/CD Expert
- Anna Shipman, Technical Director for Customer Products @FinancialTimes
- Stefania Chaplin, Solutions Architect @GitLab
Staff-Plus Engineer Path
In this track, expert speakers discuss what is expected from a Staff-Plus engineer, the leadership skills needed, the secrets to follow this path, how companies can be prepared to support Staff-Plus engineers, and why the future of our industry depends on it. Confirmed speakers include:
- Track host: Fabiane Nardon, Data Scientist, Java Champion & CTO @tail_oficia
- Blanca Garcia Gil, Principal Engineer
- Nicky Wrightson, Ventures CTO @blenheimchalcot
- Alex Porcelli, Sr. Principal Engineer @RedHat
Modern Data Pipelines & DataMesh
In this track, attendees will learn about processes and best practices for complex data systems - the good, the bad, and the hopefully bright future. Attendees can explore the data mesh, data lifecycle management, and modern data pipelines paradigms and walk away with actionable best practices to improve both their data product and the lives of colleagues. Confirmed speakers include:
- Track host: Adi Polak, VP of DevEx @Treeverse
- Ismaël Mejía, Senior Cloud Advocate @Microsoft
- Dr. Einat Orr, Co-creator of @lakeFS, Co-founder & CEO @Treeverse
Architectures You've Always Wondered About
In QCon's marquee Architectures track, attendees will learn what it takes to operate at a large scale from well-known names in the software industry. Attendees will take away hard-earned architectural lessons on these next-gen architectures, patterns and anti-patterns, best practices, challenges, and exciting experiences. Confirmed speakers include:
- Track host: Eder Ignatowicz, QCon London 2022 and QCon Plus May 2022 Program Committee Member, Java Champion, Tech Lead, and Principal Software Engineer @RedHat
- Rob Donovan, Tech Lead @StarlingBank
- Ioana Creanga, Engineer Lead for the Payments Processing Group @StarlingBank
Modern Java
In this track, our speakers will explore the ways modern Java can make our life better … once it is known where to look. Attendees will learn what's new and what's on the horizon in the Java language. They'll hear from practitioners about what's giving them headaches and, most importantly, how they fixed it. Confirmed speakers include:
- Track host: Holly Cummins, Senior Technical Staff Member & Innovation Leader @IBM
- Ix-chel Ruiz, DA, Senior Software Developer @jFrog
- Ana Maria Mihalceanu, Developer Advocate @RedHat
See all 15 QCon London tracks here: qconlondon.com/#program See all 15 QCon Plus tracks here: plus.qconferences.com/#program
For further information on QCon London and to register, visit qconlondon.com. For further information on the QCon Plus and to register, visit qconplus.com.
--- ENDS ---
About QCon Software Development Conferences
QCon software development global conferences have been helping software development teams adopt new technologies and practices for over 17 years. The driving force behind every QCon conference is our passion to accelerate the software side of human progress. With thousands of inspiring attendees, QCon conferences uncover emerging trends and practices from the world's most innovative software professionals. QCon features independent and unbiased content, information, and technologies that help senior software engineers, tech leads, and architects drive innovation in the software industry. https://qconferences.com/
About QCon Plus
QCon Plus is a virtual experience spaced over 2 weeks (May 10 – 20, 2022) helping senior software engineers and architects learn the trends, best practices, and solutions applied by the world's most innovative software practitioners.
Details at a glance:
- Takes place virtually on May 10-20, 2022
- Helps software engineers uncover emerging trends and practices from the world's most innovative software professionals
- Online conference and experience with over 60 speakers who are domain experts
- Technical talks from software leaders driving innovation and change
- A focus on Patterns & Practices, not Products and Pitches
- Async learning based on an attendees schedule
- Optional real-time online workshops
- Never hidden marketing
About InfoQ
InfoQ helps global software development teams adopt new technologies and practices. Written by software engineers and read by over 2 million developers worldwide, senior software developers rely on the InfoQ community to keep ahead of the adoption curve. For the last 15 years, InfoQ's mission is to facilitate the spread of knowledge and innovation in enterprise software development. https://www.infoq.com/
About C4Media
C4Media - the provider of InfoQ.com and QCon conferences - is dedicated to serving the worldwide enterprise software development community with a place to track and facilitate change and innovation. All content published on InfoQ and presented at QCon Software Development Conferences is authored by industry practitioners. Our mission is to facilitate the spread of knowledge and innovation in the software developer community (since 2005).
Media Contact
Ian Robins, C4Media Inc, 44 020 7558 8102, ian@c4media.com
SOURCE QCon Software Development Conferences
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.