RARE CHAMPAGNE ENTERS THE TOP 30 WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED CHAMPAGNE BRANDS LIST

REIMS, France, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The famous magazine Drinks International has unveiled its traditional ranking of the 30 "World's Most Admired Champagne Brands". For this 9th edition, more than 300 wine experts, including Giles Fallowfield, participated in the voting.
For the first time in its history, Maison Rare Champagne is present in this most coveted Drinks International magazine's list. Ranked 15th, Rare Champagne is also the only House to make its debut this year. This honors the work accomplished by the teams in Reims and around the world for the recognition of Rare Champagne as a House in its own.
"It has been a relatively short journey for Rare Champagne from becoming a standalone brand only in late 2018 to making it into the top half of our Most Admired brands table."
- Giles Fallowfield
ABOUT RARE CHAMPAGNE, THE TRUE EXCEPTION.
The noble origin of Rare Champagne dates back to a tribute to the Queen of France, Marie-Antoinette and expresses its revolutionary spirit against the trivialisation of vintages. Over the last forty years, Rare Champagne only declared twelve vintages. Our Cellar Master, Régis Camus, the most awarded cellar master of the century, exclusively selects a truly singular year, when nature has been tamed, when time and expertise unveil exceptional champagnes. The tiara designed by Arthus Bertrand adorning the precious bottle features the triumphant vine prevailing over the whims of weather. Rare Champagne is a wine of patience, with an unlimited potential for expression. Time is no longer an obstacle but a benefit which emphasizes the personality of each vintage. Blossoming year after year, Rare Champagne expresses an elegant style: endless freshness, long-lasting minerality, with a radiant purity and subtle contrasts. Discovering Rare Champagne is an introduction to the French Art de Vivre, whose timeless elegance knows no borders.
ABOUT THE "WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED CHAMPAGNE BRANDS" LIST DRINKS INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE
All 300 experts were asked to select the five champagne brands they most admire in descending order. The brands featured on the list are all well-established, prestigious and widely enjoyed around the world. This Drinks International Magazine supplement honors the champagne brands and their teams for their commitment and hard work.
PRESS CONTACT
communication@rare-champagne.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527504/Rare_Champagne_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Rare Champagne
