Ironside HR Places as No. 71 in Inc. Regionals, Southwest 2022 List

DALLAS, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources was named as Placeholder No. 71 on this year's Inc. Regionals, Southwest Division list of fastest growing companies! The announcement was made public on March 15, 2022, through various virtual platforms by Inc. Magazine. This annual regional list provides a unique perspective at the most successful private companies within the Southwestern region of the United States' economy, making it one of the most coveted lists for small businesses nationwide.

Ironside Human Resources was founded in July of 2011 established on a unique business model that provided cost-efficient metrics that served to meet the needs of a diversity of clientele within the healthcare field. Ironside is proud to be a selected partner for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the United States, working as a third-party extension of their HR and Executive teams in providing staffing solutions. Working with both small and large facilities alike, Ironside also has a special interest in addressing the unique needs of talent acquisition in the rural parts of the country. From beginning to end, Ironside Human Resources continuously strives to provide a personalized healthcare recruitment experience to address both the permanent and travel/contract recruitment needs for each of their client's unique facilities.

Ironside Human Resource's CEO and Co-Founder, Doug Carter provided the following statement, "It is an honor for our team to not only be featured for our second year in a row on the Inc. Regional list, but to see that we have also moved up a couple placements from where we were ranked last year. Ironside HR is growing, and we are growing quickly, we are continuously hiring and have welcomed several new team members in just this first quarter. It truly is an exciting time here at Ironside and as always, we are grateful to our clients, candidates, and partners that continue to make all our achievements and celebrations possible, in addition to our outstanding staff."

The list features companies across all industries in the Southwestern region of the country, ranging from Human Resources to Real Estate. All 141 companies that made the list exhibited impressive rates of growth, with Ironside Human Resources showing 154% growth. Collectively, these outstanding private businesses have contributed employment to over 10,000 people and added more than $10 billion to the Southwestern economy.

The full, comprehensive list can be found on Inc. Magazine's website which includes data on other listed winning companies from other regions of the United States.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12909507

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Ironside Human Resources